LONDON, April 16 German Bund futures dipped on Tuesday in thin trade after the ZEW German analyst and investor sentiment came out weak, but better than some market participants expected.

The Mannheim-based ZEW think tank said on Tuesday its monthly poll of economic sentiment fell to 36.3 points from 48.5 in March, undershooting the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 38 economists for a reading of 42.0.

But traders said some in the market had expected an even weaker number and sold safe-haven Bunds after the release.

"There was a rumour that this was going to be even more supportive for bonds, so the number would be a very low number,"one trader said, adding that at current levels, 10-year German yields were unsustainable without a constant flow of negative macro news.

Bund futures were last 17 ticks lower on the day at 145.17, having stood broadly unchanged before the data.