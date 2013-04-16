LONDON, April 16 German Bund futures dipped on
Tuesday in thin trade after the ZEW German analyst and investor
sentiment came out weak, but better than some market
participants expected.
The Mannheim-based ZEW think tank said on Tuesday its
monthly poll of economic sentiment fell to 36.3 points from 48.5
in March, undershooting the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll
of 38 economists for a reading of 42.0.
But traders said some in the market had expected an even
weaker number and sold safe-haven Bunds after the release.
"There was a rumour that this was going to be even more
supportive for bonds, so the number would be a very low
number,"one trader said, adding that at current levels, 10-year
German yields were unsustainable without a constant flow of
negative macro news.
Bund futures were last 17 ticks lower on the day at
145.17, having stood broadly unchanged before the data.