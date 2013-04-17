(Corrects paragraph 9 to show Japanese yields slid to a record
low of 0.315 percent)
* Solid Italian debt sale showcases hunt for yield
* Spanish 10-year yields follow in Italy's wake
* German 10-year Bund sale well-received
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, April 17 Italian bonds rose on
Wednesday, extending the previous day's gains after a bumper
retail bond sale, highlighting a hunt for higher returns as
monetary easing by global central banks depresses yields on
low-risk debt.
Italian bonds outperformed Bunds - the euro zone's
lowest-risk debt - after a sale of inflation-linked bonds
targeted at wealthy domestic investors on Tuesday raised 17
billion euros, beating the Treasury's predictions of just under
10 billion euros.
Demand for euro zone debt is also benefiting from
anticipation that Japanese buyers will seek higher returns in
foreign bonds after the Bank of Japan's huge money printing
plans which have kicked yields on domestic bonds to ultra-low
levels.
"The global liquidity rush is helping to support peripheral
bonds. We've seen this with the Italian bond sale and that has
helped to maintain the positive sentiment," said Philip Tyson, a
strategist at ICAP.
"The whole QE (quantitative easing) move out of Japan and
the liquidity sloshing around the system is outweighing any
fundamental concerns about the strength of the economy and the
political situation in Italy. It seems like that will continue
for now."
Italian 10-year yields were 7 basis points
lower at 4.24 percent with Spanish equivalents
down by a similar amount at 4.67 percent.
Some in the market were also betting on a solid sale of
Spanish bonds on Thursday, with investors' trust in the European
Central Bank's as-yet-untested pledge to buy bonds of struggling
issuers if requested underpinning demand for lower-rated bonds.
JAPANESE HOPES
Nevertheless, Germany's sale of 3.35 billion euros of
10-year debt was well-received despite low yields, supported by
expectations that the ECB will cut interest rates.
At 1.25 percent, German 10-year Bunds offer a yield pick-up
over their Japanese equivalents whose yields slid to a record
low of 0.315 percent after the country's huge
stimulus plans. The German Bund future was up 22 ticks
on the day at 145.95 after the auction.
Although market participants said they were seeing no flows
from Japan, the expectation that Japanese investors will look
abroad for higher returns was helping to keep euro zone yields
low.
"We have had limited evidence of Japanese investors
switching into the euro zone so far. But it's the start of the
(Japanese) fiscal year and the impact of the BOJ policy is
likely to be gradual," a trader said.
"We expect the Japanese will have to buy debt other than
JGBs as BOJ policy means that near term it's weakening the yen,
and Japanese inflation may push higher as well so it makes sense
to be invested in other currencies."
Some analysts said the scope for cash 10-year yields to fall
further was limited unless there is a worsening in the euro zone
crisis.
German 10-year yields are near troughs seen last year, when
a euro zone break-up was considered by many as a realistic
possibility, and right before the European Central Bank vowed to
protect the euro.
"The 1.20-1.25 area for the 10-year Bund is very expensive
... When the Bund was around 1.20 percent last week this was
very expensive, especially versus other markets, and since we
have seen a decline in volatility in peripherals," said Patrick
Jacq, a strategist at BNP Paribas.
Slovenia's efforts to avoid becoming the euro zone's next
bailout candidate was also in the spotlight. It sold 1.1 billion
euros of 18-month treasury bills at a yield of 4.15 percent in
a bid to buy time to work out a reform programme before tapping
international markets.
The sale was more than double the finance ministry's plan to
place 500 million euros worth of the paper. Some of the proceeds
of the sale are expected to be used in the early buy back of
some 855 million euros of similar bills due to expire on June 6.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)