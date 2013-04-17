* German Bunds rally, two-year yields close to zero

* Weidmann stokes anticipation of ECB interest rate cut

* Italian bonds rally one day after mammoth debt sale

By William James and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, April 17 Mounting speculation that euro zone interest rates could be cut again pushed German bond yields lower on Wednesday, driving investors to buy lower-rated bonds in search of a return on their cash.

Yield-hunters sought Italian and Spanish bonds, among others and, comments by European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann stoked the market's belief that interest rates could fall if economic data continues to disappoint.

"Bunds trade rock solidly across the curve and the short end is performing. Obviously the Weidmann comments keep ECB easing hopes well supported," said David Schnautz, strategist at Commerzbank in New York.

Bund futures rose more than half a point to a high of 146.33, their highest in more than a week and near record peaks seen last June. Two-year German yields fell close to zero percent, down 2 basis points at 0.005 percent.

Euro zone debt is also benefiting from anticipation that Japanese buyers will seek higher returns in foreign paper as the Bank of Japan's bond-buying plans gradually squeeze domestic yields lower

"The global liquidity rush is helping to support peripheral bonds. We've seen this with the Italian bond sale and that has helped to maintain the positive sentiment," said Philip Tyson, a strategist at ICAP.

Italy sold 17 billion euros - nearly twice as much as forecast - of bonds targeted at retail investors on Tuesday, which analysts said sent positive signals about the country's ability to fund itself.

"The whole QE (quantitative easing) move out of Japan and the liquidity sloshing around the system is outweighing any fundamental concerns about the strength of the economy and the political situation in Italy. It seems like that will continue for now," Tyson said.

Italian 10-year yields were 6 basis points lower at 4.25 percent with Spanish equivalents down by a similar amount at 4.69 percent.

Some in the market were also betting on a solid sale of Spanish bonds on Thursday, with investors' trust in the ECB's as yet untested pledge to buy bonds of struggling issuers if requested underpinning demand.

JAPANESE HOPES

Earlier in the day, Germany's sale of 3.35 billion euros of 10-year debt was well received despite low yields, supported by ECB rate cut expectations.

At 1.23 percent, German 10-year Bunds offer a yield pick-up over their Japanese equivalents, whose yields still stand at an ultra-low 0.605 percent. Japanese yields hit new lows of 0.315 percent last week, after the BOJ unveiled its stimulus plan.

Slovenia's efforts to avoid becoming the euro zone's next bailout candidate was also in the spotlight. It sold 1.1 billion euros of 18-month treasury bills at a yield of 4.15 percent in a bid to buy time to work out a reform programme before tapping international markets.

The sale raised more than double the 500 million euros the finance ministry had planned to place. Later, a planned buyback of bills maturing in June fell short of target.