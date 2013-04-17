* German Bunds rally, two-year yields close to zero
* Weidmann stokes anticipation of ECB interest rate cut
* Italian bonds rally one day after mammoth debt sale
By William James and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, April 17 Mounting speculation that euro
zone interest rates could be cut again pushed German bond yields
lower on Wednesday, driving investors to buy lower-rated bonds
in search of a return on their cash.
Yield-hunters sought Italian and Spanish bonds, among others
and, comments by European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann
stoked the market's belief that interest rates could fall if
economic data continues to disappoint.
"Bunds trade rock solidly across the curve and the short end
is performing. Obviously the Weidmann comments keep ECB easing
hopes well supported," said David Schnautz, strategist at
Commerzbank in New York.
Bund futures rose more than half a point to a high
of 146.33, their highest in more than a week and near record
peaks seen last June. Two-year German yields fell
close to zero percent, down 2 basis points at 0.005 percent.
Euro zone debt is also benefiting from anticipation that
Japanese buyers will seek higher returns in foreign paper as the
Bank of Japan's bond-buying plans gradually squeeze domestic
yields lower
"The global liquidity rush is helping to support peripheral
bonds. We've seen this with the Italian bond sale and that has
helped to maintain the positive sentiment," said Philip Tyson, a
strategist at ICAP.
Italy sold 17 billion euros - nearly twice as much as
forecast - of bonds targeted at retail investors on Tuesday,
which analysts said sent positive signals about the country's
ability to fund itself.
"The whole QE (quantitative easing) move out of Japan and
the liquidity sloshing around the system is outweighing any
fundamental concerns about the strength of the economy and the
political situation in Italy. It seems like that will continue
for now," Tyson said.
Italian 10-year yields were 6 basis points
lower at 4.25 percent with Spanish equivalents
down by a similar amount at 4.69 percent.
Some in the market were also betting on a solid sale of
Spanish bonds on Thursday, with investors' trust in the ECB's as
yet untested pledge to buy bonds of struggling issuers if
requested underpinning demand.
JAPANESE HOPES
Earlier in the day, Germany's sale of 3.35 billion euros of
10-year debt was well received despite low yields, supported by
ECB rate cut expectations.
At 1.23 percent, German 10-year Bunds offer a yield pick-up
over their Japanese equivalents, whose yields still stand at an
ultra-low 0.605 percent. Japanese yields hit new lows of 0.315
percent last week, after the BOJ unveiled its
stimulus plan.
Slovenia's efforts to avoid becoming the euro zone's next
bailout candidate was also in the spotlight. It sold 1.1 billion
euros of 18-month treasury bills at a yield of 4.15 percent in a
bid to buy time to work out a reform programme before tapping
international markets.
The sale raised more than double the 500 million euros the
finance ministry had planned to place. Later, a planned buyback
of bills maturing in June fell short of target.