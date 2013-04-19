LONDON, April 19 German Bunds edged down on
Friday, tracking losses in U.S. Treasuries, but stayed close to
their recent highs as global growth worries and political
uncertainty in Italy supported the euro zone benchmark.
U.S. bonds, which often trade in tandem with Bunds, were
marginally lower in Europe, with traders pointing to a poor
result at an auction of inflation-protected paper on Thursday.
But Thursday's data on U.S. jobless claims and the
mid-Atlantic region's factory activity fuelled further concerns
that the world's largest economy was losing the momentum it had
at the start of the year, boosting demand for low-risk assets.
In Italy, parliament failed to elect a new state president
in the first two votes on Thursday, prolonging a political
stalemate after the inconclusive general election in February.
"The TIPS (Treasury Inflation-Protected Security) was weak
... but with the failed presidential election in Italy there
seems to be enough out there to keep us from selling off," one
trader said.
At 0609 GMT, Bund futures were 13 ticks lower at
146.14, within sight of April's peak at 146.54, which was the
highest levels since June 2012.