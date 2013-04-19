* Italian yields edge lower across the curve

* Hunt for yields helps Italy bonds during political crisis

* Bunds dip, but stay near recent highs

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, April 19 Italian government bonds rose slightly on Friday, shrugging off a fresh round of political uncertainty after two failed attempts to elect a new state president.

The accommodative monetary policies of the world's largest central banks have pushed global bond yields lower, leading investors seeking to maximise returns to accept the risk that the political deadlock in Italy delays vital economic reforms.

Splits within Italy's centre-left led to two unsuccessful votes for presidential candidate Franco Marini on Thursday, prolonging the stalemate produced by an inconclusive result in general elections in February.

Marini was backed by both centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani and centre-right's Silvio Berlusconi, and a favourable vote for him would have been a sign that the two sides can eventually agree on the formation of a new government.

The centre-left will propose former premier Romano Prodi as its next candidate. A Berlusconi ally said the selection of Prodi meant there was no prospect of agreement on a government.

Italian 10-year yields were 1 basis point lower at 4.24 percent. Shorter-dated yields also fell, with traders pointing to a hunt for yield in a very liquid market.

Bonds showed little reaction to the announcement of Prodi's candidature or to its rejection by the centre-right.

"Investors remain relatively constructive on Italy, and not only Italy - Spain, Portugal and Ireland as well. Italy has lagged (the other high-yielding markets) since the start of the year and it has the potential to outperform," BNP Paribas rate strategist Patrick Jacq said

German Bunds were slightly lower on the day, but stayed close to their recent highs as demand for relatively low-risk assets persisted alongside the appetite for yield.

Renewed global growth worries after recent weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data and the political uncertainty in Italy remained a major supporting factor for Bunds, traders said.

Bund futures were 22 ticks lower at 146.05. The contract's April's peak of 146.54 was its highest since June 2012.

"With the failed presidential election in Italy there seems to be enough out there to keep us from selling off," one trader said.