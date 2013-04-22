LONDON, April 22 German Bund futures dipped at opening on Monday as Italian bond prices firmed after the re-election of the country's president raised the prospect of an end to two months of political stalemate.

A broad agreement between traditional political groups on the left and right to re-elect Giorgio Napolitano handed the 87-year-old the leverage to pressure opposing parties in Italy to form a government or face a snap election.

The Bund future was 10 ticks down at 145.93 but traders said they expected losses to be limited before manufacturing data this week which is forecast to show growth remained anaemic in the euro zone, cementing expectations of a cut in official interest rates.

Italian BTP futures were 82 ticks up at 113.84.

"That's (president's re-election) a positive for Italy but I don't think that should be too much of a negative for Bunds given the economic outlook. It's a big week for data with PMIs and that should cement rate cut hopes," a trader said.