LONDON, April 22 German Bund futures dipped at
opening on Monday as Italian bond prices firmed after the
re-election of the country's president raised the prospect of an
end to two months of political stalemate.
A broad agreement between traditional political groups on
the left and right to re-elect Giorgio Napolitano handed the
87-year-old the leverage to pressure opposing parties in Italy
to form a government or face a snap election.
The Bund future was 10 ticks down at 145.93 but
traders said they expected losses to be limited before
manufacturing data this week which is forecast to show growth
remained anaemic in the euro zone, cementing expectations of a
cut in official interest rates.
Italian BTP futures were 82 ticks up at 113.84.
"That's (president's re-election) a positive for Italy but I
don't think that should be too much of a negative for Bunds
given the economic outlook. It's a big week for data with PMIs
and that should cement rate cut hopes," a trader said.