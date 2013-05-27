* Italy could underperform before debt sales later this week
* German Bunds slip but losses limited in quiet session
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, May 27 Italian and Spanish bond prices
rose on Monday with investors buying back the cheapened debt as
riskier assets stabilised after last week's selloff.
Peripheral euro zone bonds were caught in a sharp selloff in
equity markets last week on concerns that the U.S. Federal
Reserve could start scaling back its stimulus programme in
coming months if the economy continued to improve.
The European Central Bank would stick to its expansive
monetary policy as long as was necessary, executive board member
Joerg Asmussen said on Monday.
With U.S. and UK markets shut for public holidays on Monday,
European markets steadied with investors lured back into
higher-yielding euro zone debt.
Italian 10-year yields were last down 9 basis points at 4.08
percent, having climbed near 1-1/2-week high of
4.18 on Friday, while equivalent Spanish yields were down 8 bps
at 4.39 percent.
"The spread widening last week was too aggressive so it's
not surprising to see some reversal and a tightening of
spreads," said Alessandro Giansanti, a rate strategist at ING in
Amsterdam.
"We have supply this week from Italy so that could have some
pressure on Italian bonds, but what will drive the spreads this
week is still what's going to happen in equity markets,
especially in the U.S. which is not open today."
European shares rebounded on Monday.
Italy will sell up to 3.5 billion euros in zero coupon and
inflation-linked bonds on Tuesday and an estimated 6-7 billion
euros of conventional medium- to long-term debt on Thursday
which most analyst expect to meet with good demand.
German Bund futures slipped as riskier assets recovered but
the losses were seen limited with analysts citing technical
factors supporting the market.
The Bund future was last 7 ticks down at 144.51 and
German 10-year yields 0.5 bps up at 1.40 percent.
The Bund is near a key support level, at 144.26, which is
the 38 percent retracement of its recent rally, said Mathias van
der Jeugt, a strategist at KBC in Brussels.
"Today we think this level will most likely hold because of
the low volumes," he said.