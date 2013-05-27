* Italy could underperform before debt sales later this week

* German Bunds slip but losses limited in quiet session

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, May 27 Italian and Spanish bond prices rose on Monday as riskier assets recovered from a selloff and a European Central Bank policymaker signalled the bank would keep monetary policy ultra-easy.

Peripheral euro zone bonds were caught up in a sharp drop that hit equity markets last week on concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve could start scaling back its stimulus programme in coming months if the economy continued to improve.

The policy outlook in the euro zone, however, is expected to remain accommodative to support the region's weaker economies. ECB board member Joerg Asmussen said on Monday the bank would stick to its expansive monetary policy as long as was necessary.

With U.S. and UK markets shut for holidays, European markets steadied and investors moved back into higher-yielding debt.

Italian 10-year yields were last down 9 basis points at 4.08 percent, having climbed near 1-1/2-week high of 4.18 on Friday, while equivalent Spanish yields were down a similar amount at 4.36 percent.

"The spread-widening last week was too aggressive so it's not surprising to see some reversal," said Alessandro Giansanti, a rate strategist at ING in Amsterdam.

"We have supply this week from Italy so that could have some pressure on Italian bonds, but what will drive the spreads this week is still what's going to happen in equity markets, especially in the U.S. which is not open today."

European shares rebounded on Monday.

Italy will test bond investor demand following last week's market jitters with a sale of up to 3.5 billion euros in zero coupon and inflation-linked bonds on Tuesday and an estimated 6-7 billion euros of conventional medium- to long-term debt on Thursday.

Analysts expect the auctions to meet with good demand with the ECB's yet-to-be-tested bond-buying backstop underpinning THE hunt for higher returns than those offered by safe-haven German bonds.

Bund futures dipped, but the losses were seen limited with analysts citing technical factors supporting the market.

The future was last 16 ticks down at 144.41 and German 10-year yields 1.3 bps up at 1.41 percent.

The Bund is near a key support level, at 144.26, which is the 38 percent retracement of its recent rally, said Mathias van der Jeugt, a strategist at KBC in Brussels.

"Today we think this level will most likely hold because of the low volumes," he said.