BRIEF-Marquee Energy reports expanded 2017 capital program
* Marquee Energy Ltd. announces strategic financing transaction and expanded 2017 capital program
LONDON May 28 German Bund futures extended falls to hit session lows on Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumer confidence strengthened in May to the strongest level in more than five years.
Bund futures fell as much as 32 ticks on the day to 143.94, from around 144.17 before the data.
* Marquee Energy Ltd. announces strategic financing transaction and expanded 2017 capital program
* S&P says Republic of Ecuador's US$2 billion series of notes rated 'B' Source text : (http://bit.ly/2rS8wXT)