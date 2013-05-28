* Upbeat U.S. data dents appetite for safe-haven bonds

* Ultra-easy ECB policy outlook supports periphery, equities

* Italy zero-coupon sale fares well before Thursday's test

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, May 28 Ten-year German yields hit their highest in more than two months on upbeat U.S. data, while signs euro zone rate policy would remain accommodative favored riskier assets in the region.

U.S. home prices accelerated by the most in nearly seven years in March while consumer confidence surged in May, showing resilience in some areas of the world's largest economy.

German yields tracked their U.S. counterparts higher. U.S. yields have jumped since Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday that the U.S. central bank may decide to pull back on its bond purchases in the coming few Fed policy meetings if data shows the economy is gaining steam.

"We saw better than expected data both on the housing front and consumer confidence side... which put upward pressure on 10-year Treasury yields," David Schnautz, interest rate strategist at Commerzbank said.

"The 1.50 (percent) level on the 10-year Bund is worth keeping an eye on, it could open the door for more weakness to come."

German 10-year government bond yields rose as far as 1.475 percent and were last 4.7 bps higher at 1.47 percent.

Bund futures fell 44 ticks to 143.82. One trader said there was a support level at 143.39, so that the Bund may still have further to fall.

In the euro zone, signals that the European Central Bank will keep policy ultra-easy supported riskier assets.

Ten-year Spanish government bond yields were 3.3 basis points lower at 4.30 percent and Portuguese yields were 11 bps lower at 5.43 percent.

Higher-yielding euro zone debt took its cue from European shares, which rose back towards 5-1/2-year highs after ECB policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on Monday the bank would stick to its expansive monetary policy for as long as necessary.

His colleague Peter Praet was also quoted as saying the ECB could cut rates further to stimulate the economy if needed.

"Maybe the comment by Asmussen ...is adding to the positivity in European equities and peripherals are a bit tighter," said Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.

Italian yields were slightly lower too after borrowing costs at a sale of zero coupon two-year debt fell to their lowest since the launch of the euro in 1999, helped by expectations the European Union is about to lift tight controls on Rome's public spending to help the economy.

A bigger test of investor demand comes on Thursday when Italy sells up to 5.75 billion euros of five- and 10-year bonds.