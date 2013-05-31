LONDON May 31 German Bund futures inched up at
the open on Friday with traders looking to a batch of data later
in the day that could shed light on the euro zone and U.S.
monetary policy outlook.
Bunds clawed back some ground on Thursday after
below-forecast U.S. GDP growth data, a rise in new jobless
benefit claims and tepid pending home sales reassured investors
that the Fed was unlikely to scale back its bond purchases soon.
Investors are now looking to the Thomson Reuters/University
of Michigan's May consumer sentiment index due at 1355 GMT,
personal income and consumption data at 1230 GMT and the Chicago
PMI due at 1345 GMT for a steer on the outlook for the economy.
Before that, focus will be on euro zone inflation data at
0900 GMT after German inflation ticked up in May, cooling some
expectations the European Central Bank would cut interest rates
at its policy meeting next week.
"It's a tricky mix of data for the market. We could see up
and downs in the market related to the noise around the
data...but the market is more likely to consolidate a bit going
into the weekend," said Rainer Guntermann, a strategist at
Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
At 0705 GMT, the Bund future was 10 ticks up at
143.83 compared with 143.73 at Thursday's settlement.