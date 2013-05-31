* Bunds little changed on the day, but fall on the month * Business activity in U.S. Midwest higher than expected * Spanish bonds fall with broader sell-off, auction eyed By Ana Nicolaci da Costa LONDON, May 31 German Bund futures saw their worst month since January and peripheral debt also came under selling pressure on concerns about when the U.S. Federal Reserve may begin unwinding its monetary stimulus. Spanish, Portuguese and Irish government bond yields rose as investors took profit in riskier assets generally, from European shares to emerging market equities that look headed for their largest monthly loss in a year. "It really is just data-driven here," said David Keeble, global head of fixed income at Credit Agricole. Financial markets have been particularly sensitive to U.S. data since Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said last week the central bank may decide to cut its bond purchases in the next few meetings if data shows the economy is gathering pace. "We are flip-flopping between a third quarter or fourth quarter taper more or less," Keeble said. "Before we went into Bernanke's testimony last week most people were focusing on a Q4 taper. Now we are starting to debate whether it should be in July, August or September." German Bund futures hit a session low of 143.43 after data showed business activity in the U.S. Midwest came in above expectations. But Bunds were only two ticks lower on the day at 143.71 as data this session was broadly mixed. Separate releases showed U.S. consumer spending fell in April for the first time in almost a year and already low inflation declined further. In the euro zone, data showed euro zone unemployment at a new high and inflation well below the European Central Bank's target. The euro zone data reinforced the case for more ECB action ahead of next Thursday's interest rate decision. ECB Governing Council member Ignazio Visco said the bank stands ready to take further policy action to help the economy. Spanish government bond yields rose 9.3 basis points to 4.44 percent, with analysts also saying investors were selling in anticipation of next week's supply. Spain will sells 2015, 2016 and 2023 bonds on Thursday. The auction is expected to meet healthy demand even though yields could rise as they did in a sale of Italian debt this week. "It will go well but they will need to pay higher costs. That is the trend we are going to face over the coming weeks but I think that it will be just a short-term correction on the trend in tighter spread," ING's senior rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti said. Elsewhere in the periphery, 10-year Portuguese yields rose 7.5 basis points to 5.61 percent while Irish borrowing costs increased 13 bps at 3.73 percent.