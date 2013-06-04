LONDON, June 4 German Bund futures dipped at the
open on Tuesday as riskier assets recovered after weak U.S.
manufacturing data eased concerns the Federal Reserve could soon
start to cut down on its stimulus measures.
Trade is expected to remain choppy before a European Central
Bank meeting on Thursday which is expected to keep monetary
policy unchanged and U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday which
could provide more clarity on the future of the Fed's bond
purchases.
"We can go up and down depending on what stocks do until
non-farm payrolls on Friday. There may be some nerves before the
ECB on Thursday ... but we shouldn't necessarily go too far (in
the Bund sell-off) ahead of Friday," a trader said.
At 0705 GMT, Bund futures were 22 ticks down at
143.34 compared with 143.56 at Monday's settlement. European
equities were set to rebound, tracking a rally on Wall Street
overnight.