By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, June 4 German Bund futures dipped on
Tuesday as riskier assets recovered after weak U.S.
manufacturing data eased concerns the Federal Reserve could soon
scale back its stimulus measures.
Peripheral euro zone debt rose, with investors encouraged
that Japanese cash might flow into European markets if, as
expected, Tokyo urges the nation's public pension funds to
increase their investment in equities and overseas assets.
This helped lift Japanese equities, setting the Nikkei share
average on course for its biggest one-day rise in three
weeks, with European stocks rising in their wake. ID:nL1N0EF1C1]
Trade is expected to remain choppy before the European
Central Bank's meeting on Thursday at which it is expected to
keep monetary policy unchanged. A similar mood should prevail
ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday, which could
provide more clarity on the future of the Fed's bond purchases.
"We can go up and down depending on what stocks do until
non-farm payrolls on Friday. There may be some nerves before the
ECB on Thursday ... but we shouldn't necessarily go too far (in
the Bund sell-off) ahead of Friday," a trader said.
Bund futures were last 30 ticks down on the day at
143.26, edging closer to their lowest levels since mid-March,
with German 10-year yields 2.6 basis points up at 1.51 percent
.
Technical charts pointed to further weakness for the Bund
future after it plumbed its lowest level in three months at
142.98 on Monday before rebounding after the U.S. ISM factory
activity report.
"The technical situation implies that there will be fresh
price declines as the 2011 uptrend at 143.31 and the 200-day
moving average, which is at the same level, were temporarily
undershot," said Viola Julien, a strategist at Helaba Landesbank
Hessen-Thuringen.
The next support was at 142.27, she added in a note.
Helped by the firmer tone in riskier assets, lower-rated
euro zone issuers' borrowing costs fell, with Italian 10-year
yields down 5 bps at 4.10 percent and the Spanish
equivalent 3 bps lower at 4.44 percent.
"There's a kind of decoupling at the moment between core
markets and the periphery which is not in line with what we saw
in the past weeks," said Patrick Jacq, a strategist at BNP
Paribas.
"We continue to believe that peripherals should do well in
coming weeks, particularly Italy which is well advanced in its
funding."
Italy has so far met about 65 percent of its issuance target
of 186 billion euros with Spain having raised just above 50
percent of the 121 billion it is aiming for, according to
Reuters data.