By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, June 4 German Bund futures dipped on Tuesday as riskier assets recovered after weak U.S. manufacturing data eased concerns the Federal Reserve could soon scale back its stimulus measures.

Peripheral euro zone debt rose, with investors encouraged that Japanese cash might flow into European markets if, as expected, Tokyo urges the nation's public pension funds to increase their investment in equities and overseas assets.

This helped lift Japanese equities, setting the Nikkei share average on course for its biggest one-day rise in three weeks, with European stocks rising in their wake. ID:nL1N0EF1C1]

Trade is expected to remain choppy before the European Central Bank's meeting on Thursday at which it is expected to keep monetary policy unchanged. A similar mood should prevail ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday, which could provide more clarity on the future of the Fed's bond purchases.

"We can go up and down depending on what stocks do until non-farm payrolls on Friday. There may be some nerves before the ECB on Thursday ... but we shouldn't necessarily go too far (in the Bund sell-off) ahead of Friday," a trader said.

Bund futures were last 30 ticks down on the day at 143.26, edging closer to their lowest levels since mid-March, with German 10-year yields 2.6 basis points up at 1.51 percent .

Technical charts pointed to further weakness for the Bund future after it plumbed its lowest level in three months at 142.98 on Monday before rebounding after the U.S. ISM factory activity report.

"The technical situation implies that there will be fresh price declines as the 2011 uptrend at 143.31 and the 200-day moving average, which is at the same level, were temporarily undershot," said Viola Julien, a strategist at Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen.

The next support was at 142.27, she added in a note.

Helped by the firmer tone in riskier assets, lower-rated euro zone issuers' borrowing costs fell, with Italian 10-year yields down 5 bps at 4.10 percent and the Spanish equivalent 3 bps lower at 4.44 percent.

"There's a kind of decoupling at the moment between core markets and the periphery which is not in line with what we saw in the past weeks," said Patrick Jacq, a strategist at BNP Paribas.

"We continue to believe that peripherals should do well in coming weeks, particularly Italy which is well advanced in its funding."

Italy has so far met about 65 percent of its issuance target of 186 billion euros with Spain having raised just above 50 percent of the 121 billion it is aiming for, according to Reuters data.