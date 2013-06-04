* Weak U.S. factory data means Fed QE pullback less likely
* Markets seen jittery before ECB, U.S. payrolls
* Recovery in demand for risk lifts peripheral debt
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, June 4 German Bund futures dipped on
Tuesday as riskier assets recovered after weak U.S.
manufacturing data eased concerns the Federal Reserve could soon
scale back its stimulus measures.
Peripheral euro zone debt rose, with investors encouraged
that Japanese cash might flow into European markets if, as
expected, Tokyo urges the nation's public pension funds to
increase their investment in equities and overseas assets.
This helped lift Japanese equities, with the Nikkei share
average posting its biggest one-day rise in three weeks,
dragging European stocks higher.
Trade is tipped to remain choppy before the European Central
Bank's meeting on Thursday at which it is expected to keep
monetary policy unchanged.
A similar mood should prevail ahead of U.S. non-farm
payrolls data on Friday, which could provide more clarity on the
future of the Fed's bond purchases.
"We can go up and down depending on what stocks do until
non-farm payrolls on Friday. There may be some nerves before the
ECB on Thursday ... but we shouldn't necessarily go too far (in
the Bund sell-off) ahead of Friday," a trader said.
Bund futures were last 25 ticks down on the day at
143.31 with German 10-year yields 2.5 basis points up at 1.51
percent.
A 10-year Austrian bond sale also weighed on Bunds with
investors lured by the slightly higher return the auctioned debt
offers over its German equivalent.
DECOUPLING
Technical charts pointed to further weakness for the Bund
future after it plumbed its lowest level in three months at
142.98 on Monday before rebounding after the U.S. ISM factory
activity report.
"The technical situation implies that there will be fresh
price declines as the 2011 uptrend at 143.31 and the 200-day
moving average, which is at the same level, were temporarily
undershot," said Viola Julien, a strategist at Helaba Landesbank
Hessen-Thuringen.
The next support was at 142.27, she said in a note.
Helped by the firmer tone in riskier assets and hopeful
signs in the Spanish labour market, lower-rated euro zone
issuers' borrowing costs fell. Italian 10-year yields
down 5 bps at 4.10 percent and the Spanish
equivalent 4 bps lower at 4.43 percent.
"There's a kind of decoupling at the moment between core
markets and the periphery which is not in line with what we saw
in the past weeks," BNP Paribas strategist Patrick Jacq said.
"We continue to believe that peripherals should do well in
coming weeks, particularly Italy which is well advanced in its
funding."
Italy has met about 65 percent of its 2013 issuance target
of 186 billion euros with Spain having raised just above 50
percent of its 121 billion target, according to Reuters data.
Greek yields extended Monday's falls after a U.S.-based firm
offered to buy as much as 10 percent of all outstanding Greek
government bonds.