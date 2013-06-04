* Markets seen jittery before ECB, U.S. payrolls
* Markets sensitive to U.S. data as they gauge Fed outlook
* Peripheral debt rises along with other risk assets
LONDON, June 4 German Bunds were lower on
Tuesday but would likely remain range-bound with investors
reluctant to take big bets before key U.S. jobs data and a euro
zone monetary policy meeting later this week.
Financial markets have been choppy in recent sessions,
sensitive to U.S. data as investors try to gauge when the
Federal Reserve may begin unwinding its monetary stimulus.
Against this backdrop, investors will look at non-farm payrolls
on Friday with keen interest.
Before then, the focus will be on the European Central Bank
meeting on Thursday. The central bank is likely to leave rates
unchanged at a record low of 0.5 percent, but investors will
watch the news conference to gauge its thinking on the economic
outlook.
"At the end of the day, we are waiting for payrolls on
Friday, we are waiting for the ECB on Thursday. There are enough
reasons for people to remain on the sidelines ahead of those two
major events," one trader said. "It feels a bit like summer
trading... flows have been fairly minimal."
German Bund futures were 20 ticks lower on the day
at 143.36, having seen in May its biggest monthly drop since
January.
Bunds opened the session lower as Japanese bond prices
dropped after a weak auction and as riskier assets recovered
after weak U.S. manufacturing data eased concerns the Fed could
soon curb its stimulus measures.
"We had weakness in the JGB market, that's been definitely a
driving factor. We still have this theme of higher Treasury
yields going forward, so the correlation with Treasuries and
JGBs seems to still be there," Alessandro Tentori, global head
of rates strategy at Citi said.
A 10-year Austrian bond sale also weighed on Bunds with
investors lured by the slightly higher return the auctioned debt
offers over its German equivalent.
HIGHER PERIPHERALS
Helped by the firmer tone in riskier assets and hopeful
signs in the Spanish labour market, lower-rated euro zone
issuers' borrowing costs fell. Italian 10-year yields
were down 5 bps at 4.10 percent and the Spanish
equivalent was 4 bps lower at 4.43 percent.
Greek sovereign bonds outperformed, with yields extending
Monday's falls after a U.S.-based firm offered to buy as much as
10 percent of all outstanding Greek government bonds.
Ten-year Greek yields
were 39 bps lower at 9.01 percent.
Technical charts pointed to further weakness for the Bund
future after it plumbed its lowest level in three months at
142.98 on Monday before rebounding after the U.S. ISM factory
activity report.
"The technical situation implies that there will be fresh
price declines as the 2011 uptrend at 143.31 and the 200-day
moving average, which is at the same level, were temporarily
undershot," said Viola Julien, a strategist at Helaba Landesbank
Hessen-Thuringen.
The next support was at 142.27, she said in a note.