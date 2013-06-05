LONDON, June 5 German Bund futures extended gains to hit a session high on Wednesday after data showed U.S. private employers added fewer jobs than forecast in May.

The ADP National Employment report showed a gain of 135,000 jobs last month from a revised 113,000 in April. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast a gain of 165,000 jobs.

German Bund futures rose by as much as 46 ticks on the day to 143.82. They were trading around 143.63 before the data.