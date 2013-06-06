LONDON, June 6 German Bund futures inched up at the open on Thursday, underpinned by expectations the European Central Bank will keep monetary policy ultra-easy at its meeting later in the day.

The ECB is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged at 0.50 percent and the market will be focusing on President Mario Draghi's news conference for a steer on the future direction of policy.

Market participants expect the market reaction to be subdued if Draghi maintains a dovish tone and attention could quickly turn to U.S. non-farm payrolls due on Friday for clarity on the outlook for the Federal Reserve's stimulus scheme. Markets have been roiled in recent weeks by concern that the Fed might taper its bond purchases sooner than initially thought.

"Last time Draghi was quite dovish ... speaking about the (ECB being technically ready to take) its deposit rate below zero ... We think he will keep the door open for more easing but it's not the time to do it today," said Piet Lammens, a strategist at KBC in Brussels.

"In that context the market will be more focused on what happens tomorrow with the payrolls. So we expect subdued reaction from the markets to Draghi."

The Bund future was last 6 ticks up at 143.85 compared with 143.79.