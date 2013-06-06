* Bets ECB will keep policy ultra-easy underpin Bunds
* Bund gains seen capped before Friday's U.S. jobs report
* Spanish sales sees good demand but long-term yields rise
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, June 6 German Bunds rose on Thursday,
underpinned by expectations the European Central Bank will keep
monetary policy loose at its meeting later in the day.
But uncertainty about when the U.S. Federal Reserve will
start to scale back its stimulus programme soured investor
appetite for riskier peripheral paper.
With the ECB widely expected to keep interest rates
unchanged at 0.50 percent after data showed signs of economic
stabilisation in the euro zone, the market will focus on
president Mario Draghi's news conference for a steer on future
policy.
The data has also led money markets to mostly ditch bets the
central bank could cut its overnight deposit rate below zero in
coming months - effectively charging commercial banks for
parking cash with it.
Investors expect a subdued reaction if Draghi maintains a
dovish tone and attention could quickly turn to U.S. non-farm
payrolls due on Friday for clues to when the Fed might start
tapering its bond-buying.
"We think (Draghi) will keep the door open for more easing
but it's not the time to do it today," said Piet Lammens, a
strategist at KBC in Brussels.
"In that context the market will be more focused on what
happens tomorrow with the payrolls. So we expect subdued
reaction from the markets to Draghi."
Bund futures were up 12 ticks at 143.91. Technical
analysts said it could be tough to extend gains in the near
term.
"The technical setting remains difficult despite yesterday's
recovery. The situation should only improve if there is a
lasting rise above the downtrend channel that has prevailed for
four weeks, at 143.90," Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen
analysts said in a note.
The German 10-year bond yield was down 1 basis
point at 1.46 percent. It hit a near three-month high of 1.534
percent on Monday as broadly upbeat U.S. data increased investor
concern the Fed may slow its bond purchases sooner than
initially thought.
SPAIN, FRENCH BORROWING COSTS RISE
Peripheral euro zone bond prices edged lower as persistent
jitters before Friday's U.S. labour market report made investors
cautious about adding to exposure to riskier assets.
Spanish 10-year borrowing costs were last up 3
bps at 4.46 percent, slightly off an intraday high of 4.50
percent reached earlier, after a sale of just over 4 billion
euros of bonds met good demand though long medium- to long-term
borrowing costs edged up.
"Bid/covers were rather solid for all lines today," said
Annalisa Piazza, a market economist at Newedge Strategy. "The
recent sell-off across the main EMU curves and under-performance
of Spain both versus the EMU core and Italian debt have been
supportive factors at today's auction
Italian 10-year yields were 4 bps higher at
4.16 percent. Higher-rated France also saw a rise in 10-year
borrowing costs, up more than 20 bps at an auction with demand
remaining strong.