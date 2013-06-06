* Focus turns to ECB's Draghi for steer on policy outlook
* Bund gains seen capped before Friday's U.S. jobs report
* Spanish sale sees good demand but long-term yields rise
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, June 6 German Bund prices trimmed gains
on Thursday after the European Central Bank left borrowing costs
unchanged, with the focus turning to president Mario Draghi's
steer on future monetary policy.
Bunds stayed in positive territory as uncertainty about when
the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to scale back its stimulus
programme soured investor appetite for riskier peripheral paper.
The ECB kept its main refinancing rate unchanged at a record
low 0.50 percent, as widely expected after data showed signs of
economic stabilisation in the euro zone. Many in the market
expect Draghi to confirm the central bank will maintain its
ultra-easy policy at his news conference starting at 1230 GMT.
Investors expect a subdued reaction if Draghi maintains a
dovish tone, and attention could then focus more fully on U.S.
non-farm payrolls due on Friday for clues to when the Fed might
start tapering its bond-buying.
"We think (Draghi) will keep the door open for more easing,"
said Piet Lammens, a strategist at KBC in Brussels, prior to the
rate decision.
"In that context the market will be more focused on what
happens tomorrow with the payrolls. So we expect subdued
reaction from the markets to Draghi."
Bund futures were last 7 ticks up on the day at
143.85, having traded around 143.91 before the ECB rate
decision, with the German 10-year yield slightly
lower at 1.47 percent.
The yield hit a near three-month high of 1.534 percent on
Monday as broadly upbeat U.S. data increased investor concern
the Fed may slow its bond purchases sooner than thought.
SPAIN, FRENCH BORROWING COSTS RISE
Peripheral euro zone bond prices edged lower as persistent
jitters before Friday's U.S. labour market report made investors
cautious about adding to exposure to riskier assets.
Spanish 10-year borrowing costs were last up 3
bps at 4.46 percent, slightly off an intraday high of 4.50
percent reached earlier, after a sale of just over 4 billion
euros of bonds met good demand though long medium- to long-term
borrowing costs edged up.
"Bid/covers were rather solid for all lines today," said
Annalisa Piazza, a market economist at Newedge Strategy. "The
recent sell-off across the main EMU curves and under-performance
of Spain both versus the EMU core and Italian debt have been
supportive factors at today's auction."
Italian 10-year yields were 4 bps higher at
4.16 percent. Higher-rated France also saw a rise in 10-year
borrowing costs, up more than 20 bps at an auction with demand
remaining strong.