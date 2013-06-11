* Bank of Japan refrains from measures to reduce volatility
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, June 11 Euro zone government bonds fell
across the board on Tuesday as investors fretted that central
bank stimulus that has buoyed financial markets this year might
not be as abundant in coming months.
Lower-rated euro zone debt underperformed safe-haven German
Bunds after the Bank of Japan announced no new measures to stem
bond market volatility, adding to concern over the uncertain
future of the U.S. Federal Reserve's bond purchases.
Investors were also wary of adding to their exposure to
higher-yielding bonds as Germany's Constitutional Court started
a two-day hearing on the legality of the European Central Bank's
bond-buying scheme that has defused the euro zone debt crisis.
A ruling, however, is not expected until after German
national elections in September.
The bond market's main focus was on weaker Japan and equity
markets after the BOJ disappointed some investors who had
expected the central bank to extend the duration of cheap
fixed-rate funds to calm the bond market.
The BOJ move followed the ECB's decision last Thursday to
keep interest rates unchanged at a record low 0.50 percent and
shelve fresh policy measures.
"The market is tracking the disappointment in JGBs that the
BOJ didn't address any of the recent volatility in the bond
market there," a trader said.
"Away from that, people will be looking the comments at the
OMT (ECB bond purchase) hearing."
Greek bond prices led the retreat in euro zone bonds, with
yields rising for a fourth successive session.
Greek 10-year yields were last up 75 basis
points at 10.40 percent while Portuguese equivalents were 31 bps
higher at 6.59 percent, albeit in thin trade. Spanish 10-year
yields were up 7 bps at 4.34 percent and 4.66
percent respectively.
"The fact that the market is no longer discounting any
further rate cut in the euro zone is adding to stress on
liquidity. This is why peripherals are being hammered and even
core markets are suffering from this," Patrick Jacq, a
strategist at BNP Paribas, said.
The German Bund future fell 42 ticks to 142.43,
extending Monday's falls and taking it to its lowest level since
early March. German 10-year yields were 3.5 bps
higher at 1.58 percent.