* Bank of Japan refrains from measures to reduce volatility

* Euro zone periphery bonds underperform German Bunds

* German court hearing over ECB bond scheme jangles nerves

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, June 11 Euro zone government bonds fell across the board on Tuesday as investors fretted that central bank stimulus that has buoyed financial markets this year might not be as abundant in coming months.

Lower-rated euro zone debt underperformed safe-haven German Bunds after the Bank of Japan announced no new measures to stem bond market volatility, adding to concern over the uncertain future of the U.S. Federal Reserve's bond purchases.

Investors were also wary of adding to their exposure to higher-yielding bonds as Germany's Constitutional Court started a two-day hearing on the legality of the European Central Bank's bond-buying scheme that has defused the euro zone debt crisis.

A ruling, however, is not expected until after German national elections in September.

The bond market's main focus was on weaker Japan and equity markets after the BOJ disappointed some investors who had expected the central bank to extend the duration of cheap fixed-rate funds to calm the bond market.

The BOJ move followed the ECB's decision last Thursday to keep interest rates unchanged at a record low 0.50 percent and shelve fresh policy measures.

"The market is tracking the disappointment in JGBs that the BOJ didn't address any of the recent volatility in the bond market there," a trader said.

"Away from that, people will be looking the comments at the OMT (ECB bond purchase) hearing."

Greek bond prices led the retreat in euro zone bonds, with yields rising for a fourth successive session.

Greek 10-year yields were last up 75 basis points at 10.40 percent while Portuguese equivalents were 31 bps higher at 6.59 percent, albeit in thin trade. Spanish 10-year yields were up 7 bps at 4.34 percent and 4.66 percent respectively.

"The fact that the market is no longer discounting any further rate cut in the euro zone is adding to stress on liquidity. This is why peripherals are being hammered and even core markets are suffering from this," Patrick Jacq, a strategist at BNP Paribas, said.

The German Bund future fell 42 ticks to 142.43, extending Monday's falls and taking it to its lowest level since early March. German 10-year yields were 3.5 bps higher at 1.58 percent.