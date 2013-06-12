LONDON, June 12 Bund futures slipped at the open
on Wednesday before a sale of two-year German debt and as
concern that the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon cut back its
bond purchases keeps investors on edge.
Euro zone bond prices have fallen across the board this
week, with Bund futures hitting their lowest in three months on
concern the era of abundant central bank stimulus that has
supported markets could be coming to an end.
At 0702 GMT, the Bund future was nine ticks down at
142.65 compared with 142.74 at Wednesday's settlement, but
trading was expected to remain choppy.
"I do think the market is getting a bit ahead of itself but
it's hard to fight the trend. It's all very volatile," a trader
said.
The German sale of up to 5 billion euro of two-year bonds
later in the session is widely expected to fare well, with
investors lured by a recent sharp rise in yields back into
positive territory.