* Spanish, Italian yields fall

* Trading choppy as concern over Fed outlook persists

* Higher yields seen helping demand at German sale

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, June 12 Spanish, Italian and other peripheral euro zone bond prices rose on Wednesday as riskier assets stabilised after a recent sell-off on concerns central bank stimulus that has supported markets could be cut back.

Euro zone bonds have fallen across the board in recent weeks, with German Bund futures hitting their lowest in three months as concern that the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon slow its bond purchases kept investors on edge.

Those worries were compounded on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan disappointed some investors who had expected it to take new measures to calm volatility in the Japanese bond market.

"I do think the market is getting a bit ahead of itself but it's hard to fight the trend. It's all very volatile," a trader said.

Spanish 10-year yields were down 5 bps at 4.61 percent while Italian equivalents were 2 bps lower at 4.35 percent.

Further falls were capped, however, as investors awaited a second day of hearings by Germany's top court into the legality of the ECB's bond-buying backstop, known as the OMT, which has defused the region's debt crisis without even being put into action yet.

The court is not expected to rule until after German elections in September, but market participants are sensitive to any comments that may hint at future curbs on the scheme.

"While a verdict won't be cast for months, the deliberation casts doubts about the effectiveness of the OMT," Commerzbank strategists said in a note.

German Bunds were slightly weaker as traders made way for a sale of up to 5 billion euros of debt later in the session.

The Bund future was last 5 ticks down at 142.69 with German 10-year yields half a basis point up at 1.56 percent. Trading was expected to remain choppy.

The recent sharp rise in bond yields is expected to help lure investors to the German sale, with some of the 17 billion euro in debt redemptions this week lending further support.

German two-year yields have risen nearly 10 basis points since last Thursday to their highest since early February around 0.24 percent, after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi doused bets that further monetary policy action was imminent.

"Two-year yields are far away from the negative levels we saw one month ago, and the sell-off now brings the bond to more affordable levels," said Alessandro Giansanti, a strategist at ING in Amsterdam.