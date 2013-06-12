* Lower-rated debt recovers after sharp sell-off
* Concern over Fed outlook keeps traders wary
* Higher yields help demand at German debt sale
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, June 12 Spanish, Italian and other
lower-rated euro zone bond prices rose on Wednesday as riskier
assets stabilised after a recent sell-off on concerns central
bank stimulus could be cut back.
Euro zone bonds have fallen broadly in recent weeks as
concern the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon slow its bond
purchases keeps investors on edge.
Those worries were compounded on Tuesday after the Bank of
Japan disappointed investors who had expected new measures to
calm volatility in Japanese bonds. Trading was seen remaining
choppy until there's clarity on the Fed outlook.
"Yesterday everybody was panic-selling and today that
selling has abated, sentiment is more positive and people are
covering short positions," a trader said.
"Prices are purely driven by positioning at the moment."
Spanish 10-year yields dropped 12 bps to 4.54
percent, Italian yields fell 8 bps to 4.28 percent
and Portuguese were down 18 bps to 6.30 percent.
Investors kept an eye on a hearing in Germany's top court
into the legality of the ECB's untested bond-buying scheme, the
OMT, which has defused the region's debt crisis.
The court is not expected to rule until after German
elections in September, but market participants are sensitive to
any comments that may hint at future curbs on the scheme.
"While a verdict won't be cast for months, the deliberation
casts doubts about the effectiveness of the OMT," Commerzbank
strategists said in a note.
OPPORTUNITY
Italy underperformed Spain as traders made way for a sale of
up to 4 billion euros of three- and 15-year bonds on Thursday at
which Rome is expected to pay higher borrowing costs as
investors fret over the future of global economic stimulus.
Italy's one-year debt costs rose at auction for the first
time in three months on Wednesday. {ID:nL5N0EO1B1]
Some investors still saw opportunity in the peripheral euro
zone market, especially in Italian debt.
"We have been a holder of Italy for 18 months and we think
on the long-term fundamentals they are doing the right things,
making the right noises," said David Zahn, head of European
Fixed Income at fund manager Franklin Templeton.
"I still think there is some scope for further performance
despite the wobble we have seen."
In core markets, German Bunds edged up after a sale of 4.04
billion euros of two-year bonds met healthy demand as the recent
sharp rise in yields helped lure investors. Some 17 billion euro
in German debt redemptions this week lent further support.
German two-year yields have risen nearly 10 bps to their
highest since early February, around 0.24 percent, since
Thursday when European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
doused bets that further monetary easing was imminent.
The Bund future was 9 ticks up at 142.83 with
10-year yields 0.7 bps down at 1.55 percent.