LONDON, June 17 German Bund futures fell at the
open on Monday as Asian equities rebounded but losses were seen
capped before a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later this week
which could shed light on its stimulus programme.
European shares were predicted to open marginally firmer.
Asian shares extended Friday's gains after U.S. data showed that
the economic recovery was not strong enough to warrant an
imminent pullback in the Fed's stimulus.
Concern the Fed could start reducing its debt purchases has
roiled financial markets over the past few weeks, driving German
10-year yields to their highest levels in three months.
"Asian stocks are up a bit and that's pulling us down," a
trader said. "It looks to be another day of choppy trade
depending on what's going on in equities but I don't think Bunds
will go anywhere much before the Fed."
At 0703 GMT, the Bund future was 31 ticks down at
143.55 compared with 143.86 at Friday's settlement.