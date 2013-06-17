* Trading seen choppy before Fed meeting later this week
* Markets looking for clarity on Fed stimulus outlook
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, June 17 German Bund futures fell on
Monday as equities rebounded but losses were seen capped before
a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later this week that could shed
light on its stimulus programme.
Concern the Fed could start reducing its debt purchases has
stirred financial markets over the past few weeks, driving
German 10-year yields to their highest levels in three months
just above 1.60 percent.
Some of those moves reversed late last week after data
showed the U.S. economic recovery may not be strong enough to
warrant an imminent change in the Fed's accommodative policy
but trading was expected to remain choppy before the meeting.
"They (the Fed) believe that the economy is improving so
higher yields are normal but you cannot let the market run too
far ahead because that might threaten the recovery," said Piet
Lammens, a strategist at KBC.
"For today there's a bit of a positive sentiment in equity
markets and that's putting downward pressure on Bunds but going
into the Fed most investors will stay sidelined so I'm not
expecting much of a big move."
The Bund future was last 29 ticks down on the day
at 143.57 while cash 10-year yields were up 2.4
basis points at 1.50 percent.
Most market participants said they expected yields to stay
within last week's 1.47-1.62 percent range before the Fed's
policy decision on Wednesday.
"I don't think people are particularly long of core markets
after the events of the past week. Positions are a bit square if
not a little bit short going into the Fed," a trader said.
Lower-rated euro zone debt was marginally firmer, supported
by the improvement in demand for riskier assets.
Italian 10-year yields were down 3 bps at 4.26
percent while Spanish equivalents were 1 bps at 4.57 percent
.