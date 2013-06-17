* Trading seen choppy before Fed meeting later this week

* Markets looking for clarity on Fed stimulus outlook

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, June 17 Italian yields dipped on Monday as some investors bought debt cheapened by a recent sell-off, but gains were expected to be capped before the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision later this week.

Concern the Fed could start reducing its massive stimulus has rocked financial markets in the last few weeks, driving lower-rated euro zone borrowing costs from multi-year lows and safe-haven German yields to their highest in three months.

Some of those moves reversed on Friday after data showed the U.S. economic recovery may not be strong enough to warrant an imminent change in the Fed's accommodative policy.

Italian 10-year yields were last 3 basis points down on the day at 4.26 percent, outperforming their Spanish equivalents which were steady on the day at 4.59 percent ahead of debt sales later in the week.

"After the big flush-out of carry trades at the beginning of last week the market feels a little bit better going into the Fed," one trader said. Carry trades involve taking cheap loans to buy assets which offer a higher return.

"There's a bit of risk-on tone and that's helping peripheral spreads to go tighter but I don't see us going anywhere much because everyone is waiting for (Fed Chairman Ben) Bernanke."

Some in the market saw opportunities in what they said were oversold peripheral euro zone bonds to lock in higher returns than those offered by low-risk German debt.

"Buy and hold investors should increase exposure to Portugal's 4.75 percent June 2019 (bond) which offers a yield pick-up of around 500 basis points over Germany," said Nick Stamenkovic, a strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

Portuguese five-year bond yields were steady at 5.21 percent, having bounced from around 4 percent hit in May, their lowest since 2010. Equivalent German debt yielded 0.55 percent.

GREEK TENSIONS

At the euro zone's core, German Bunds were slightly firmer, reversing earlier losses in thin volumes with traders citing concerns that tensions in Greece's ruling coalition could prompt an early election.

Exactly a year after a general election brought Prime Minister Antonis Samaras and his two leftist allies to power, the three parties have fed fears of hugely disruptive snap polls by refusing to compromise over the closure last week of state broadcaster ERT.

Bund futures were 7 ticks up on the day at 143.93 while 10-year yields were unchanged at 1.47 percent.

Some traders said they expected yields to stay within last week's 1.47-1.62 percent range before the Fed's policy decision on Wednesday.

"I don't think people are particularly long of core markets after the events of the past week. Positions are a bit square if not a little bit short going into the Fed," another trader said.