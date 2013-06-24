LONDON, June 24 Government bond yields rose
sharply across the euro zone on Monday, extending last week's
rise triggered by the Federal Reserve's plans to reduce monetary
stimulus later this year.
Italian 10-year yields rose 18 basis points on
the day to 4.76 percent, while equivalent Spanish yields
were 12 bps higher at 5 percent. Other euro zone
bond yields also rose.
German Bund futures fell 113 ticks to as low as
140.17, tracking losses in U.S. T-note futures which were
down more than a point at 125-07/32.
"It's ... this overall story of less liquidity support from
central banks and it's an ongoing market correction for almost
three weeks now," one trader said.