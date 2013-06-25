* Bund futures bounce off eight-month lows
* Investors wary of U.S. data, ECB policymakers
* Other euro zone bonds also stable
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, June 25 Euro zone bonds rebounded on
Tuesday, with uncertainty before U.S. data and ECB policymakers
speeches prompting investors to buy back some of the debt sold
in anticipation of a reduction in Federal Reserve stimulus.
The Fed said last week its monetary policy outlook would
depend on how the economy performs, making investors extra
cautious before U.S. data releases. Durable goods, consumer
confidence and housing data are all due later in the day.
Scheduled speeches by European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi and Executive Board Member Benoit Coeure at different
events later in the day also kept investors wary and were seen
as an opportunity for them to intervene verbally against a
recent rise in money market rates.
"It's going to be a very busy, volatile day," one trader
said.
Bund futures were last up 37 ticks at 140.68,
having fallen by almost three points in the previous four
sessions to hit an eight-month low of 139.90 on Monday. Cash
10-year German yields were down 3 basis points at
1.79 percent, off Monday's 14-month highs of 1.85 percent.
"We've seen quite a violent move in the past few days,"
Rabobank market economist Elwin de Groot said.
"We've had an almost similar pass-through from U.S.
Treasuries to European bonds. If you look at the fundamentals,
perhaps there shouldn't be such a high pass-through. At some
point you would expect a counter reaction from the ECB."
In what de Groot said was "a positive sign", lower-rated
euro zone bond yields also fell, quelling some of the concerns
that reduced central bank stimulus may leave peripheral
countries exposed to renewed tension in their debt markets.
Italian 10-year yields were 8 bps lower on the
day at 4.73 percent and Spanish equivalents fell
by a similar amount to 4.97 percent. Both yields had risen
almost a percentage point between early May and Monday.