* Bund futures bounce off eight-month lows

* Investors wary of U.S. data, ECB policymakers

* Other euro zone bonds also stable

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, June 25 Euro zone bonds rebounded on Tuesday, with uncertainty before U.S. data and ECB policymakers speeches prompting investors to buy back some of the debt sold in anticipation of a reduction in Federal Reserve stimulus.

The Fed said last week its monetary policy outlook would depend on how the economy performs, making investors extra cautious before U.S. data releases. Durable goods, consumer confidence and housing data are all due later in the day.

Scheduled speeches by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and Executive Board Member Benoit Coeure at different events later in the day also kept investors wary and were seen as an opportunity for them to intervene verbally against a recent rise in money market rates.

"It's going to be a very busy, volatile day," one trader said.

Bund futures were last up 37 ticks at 140.68, having fallen by almost three points in the previous four sessions to hit an eight-month low of 139.90 on Monday. Cash 10-year German yields were down 3 basis points at 1.79 percent, off Monday's 14-month highs of 1.85 percent.

"We've seen quite a violent move in the past few days," Rabobank market economist Elwin de Groot said.

"We've had an almost similar pass-through from U.S. Treasuries to European bonds. If you look at the fundamentals, perhaps there shouldn't be such a high pass-through. At some point you would expect a counter reaction from the ECB."

In what de Groot said was "a positive sign", lower-rated euro zone bond yields also fell, quelling some of the concerns that reduced central bank stimulus may leave peripheral countries exposed to renewed tension in their debt markets.

Italian 10-year yields were 8 bps lower on the day at 4.73 percent and Spanish equivalents fell by a similar amount to 4.97 percent. Both yields had risen almost a percentage point between early May and Monday.