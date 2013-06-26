LONDON, June 26 German Bund futures edged up at
the open on Wednesday with the market supported by comments by
European Central Bank officials the previous day that monetary
policy in the euro zone would remain accommodative.
The comments by ECB President Mario Draghi and his French
colleague Benoit Coeure were helping limit losses in Bunds after
the U.S. Federal Reserve said last week it would reduce
monetary stimulus, sparking a sell-off in global bond, equity
and commodity markets.
"If the data remains strong then maybe it's (Fed stimulus
pullback) going to happen but I don't think we are in any way
close to stimulus withdrawal in places like Europe or the UK at
the moment," a trader said. "On that basis we'll probably
continue to favour Bunds over everything."
The Bund future was last 7 ticks up at 140.61
compared with 140.54 at Tuesday's settlement.