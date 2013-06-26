* ECB policymakers' dovish comments stabilise market
* Month-end related buying helps Bunds
* Italian, Spanish yields fall as risk appetite improves
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, June 26 German Bund prices rose on
Wednesday, supported by comments from European central bankers
the previous day that monetary policy in the euro zone would
remain accommodative.
The comments by ECB President Mario Draghi and his French
colleague Benoit Coeure helped calm markets caught in a global
sell-off since the U.S. Federal Reserve said last week it would
reduce monetary stimulus later this year.
Draghi was expected to maintain his dovish tone when he
addresses the French parliament later on Wednesday, which could
underpin demand for German Bunds near-term.
"The market has ruled out the chances of another ECB easing
judging from movements in money market rates but recent comments
from the ECB suggest that the door could be open if data
surprises to the downside. That provides a little bit of
support," RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.
The Bund future was last 22 ticks up at 140.76,
clawing its way off an eight-month low of 139.90 plumbed on
Monday, with cash 10-year yields 1.5 basis points down at 1.78
percent.
German 10-year yields have retreated from a 14-month peak of
1.85 percent hit early this week and traders said the market
could consolidate below this level helped by month-end buying by
pension funds and the reassurances by ECB policymakers before
their next monthly meeting next week.
Market participants, however, remained wary that U.S. data
could trigger more volatile trade after housing, consumer
confidence and business spending plans on Tuesday suggested the
economy was gaining momentum.
The Commerce Department is to release its final estimate of
first quarter gross domestic product at 1230 GMT. Economists in
a Reuters survey forecast a 2.4 percent annualised pace of
growth, a repeat of the preliminary Q1 rate.
"If the data remains strong then maybe it's (Fed stimulus
pullback) going to happen but I don't think we are in any way
close to stimulus withdrawal in places like Europe or the UK at
the moment," a trader said. "On that basis we'll probably
continue to favour Bunds over everything."
Spanish and Italian bonds also rose as demand for riskier
assets improved. Spanish 10-year yields were down 8 bps at 4.96
percent while equivalent Italian yields were 4 bps
lower at 4.83 percent.