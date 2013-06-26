* Euro zone bonds rally across the board

* ECB's Draghi says exit from exceptional steps distant

* Month-end related buying also helps Bunds

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, June 26 Euro zone bonds rose across the board on Wednesday after European central bankers reassured markets they would keep exceptional monetary policy measures for the foreseeable future.

ECB President Mario Draghi reiterated comments he made on Tuesday that the central bank was far from reeling back its ultra-easy policy, calming markets caught in a global sell-off since the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would reduce monetary stimulus later this year.

Bank of International Settlements chief Jaime Caruana also sought to soothe market nerves after the BIS annual report said an exit from accommodative policies would only become harder over time, saying he was not demanding immediate Fed action.

German Bund futures clawed off 8-month lows and the euro zone market was expected to be underpinned by the ECB's policy stance and month-end buying.

"The market has ruled out the chances of another ECB easing judging from movements in money market rates but recent comments from the ECB suggest that the door could be open if data surprises to the downside. That provides a little bit of support," RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.

Spanish 10-year yields were down 16 basis points at 4.89 percent while equivalent Italian yields were 12 bps lower at 4.75 percent.

Investors shrugged off reports by the Financial Times and La Repubblica newspapers that Italy faced billions in potential losses on derivatives contracts restructured at the height of the euro zone debt crisis. The country's Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said Italy did not lose any money on the contracts.

U.S. DATA CAUTION

Among core euro zone bonds, the Bund future was last up 39 ticks at 140.93 and has recovered more than a point from the eight-month low of 139.90 plumbed on Monday. Cash 10-year yields were 3 basis points down at 1.77 percent .

German 10-year yields have retreated from a 14-month peak of 1.85 percent hit early this week and traders said the market could consolidate below this level helped by month-end buying by pension funds and the reassurances by ECB policymakers before their next monthly meeting next week.

Market participants, however, remained wary that U.S. data could trigger more volatile trade after housing, consumer confidence and business spending plans on Tuesday suggested the economy was gaining momentum.

The Commerce Department is to release its final estimate of first quarter gross domestic product at 1230 GMT. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a 2.4 percent annualised pace of growth, a repeat of the preliminary Q1 rate.

"If the data remains strong then maybe it's (Fed stimulus pullback) going to happen but I don't think we are in any way close to stimulus withdrawal in places like Europe or the UK at the moment," a trader said. "On that basis we'll probably continue to favour Bunds over everything."