* Italian 5- and 10-year debt auction seen going smoothly
* Italian and other peripheral debt yields fall
* Bunds continue recovery on U.S. GDP revision, ECB comments
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, June 27 Italian government bond yields
fell on Thursday before an auction of five- and 10-year debt at
which investors expect solid demand.
Analysts said a smooth auction could further support this
week's recovery in high-yielding euro zone bonds triggered by
comments from European Central Bank policymakers that monetary
tightening remains a distant prospect.
Italian and other peripheral yields rose last week after the
Federal Reserve laid out plans to slow stimulus. Borrowing costs
rose at sales earlier this week of Italian zero-coupon and
short-term bill auctions earlier this week.
The Fed's policy outlook became less certain, however, after
a sharp downward revision to first quarter growth data on
Wednesday.
Ten-year Italian yields fell 10 basis points
to 4.61 percent, defying the usual pattern in which bonds
perform poorly before auctions as investors make room for the
new supply.
"There's speculation that the Italian auction should go well
and ... (this) would prove there's still risk-taking capacity
out there," Commerzbank rate strategist Michael Leister said.
"It's a tricky environment but we've seen some stabilisation
and the bonds look attractive."
Italy's benchmark bond yields are still about 80 bps above
this year's lows hit in early May, but some 25 bps below this
week's highs, having fallen due to what traders called "verbal
intervention" by the ECB.
ECB President Mario Draghi has repeatedly said the central
bank is far from ending its ultra-easy policy, a message also
underlined by his French colleague Benoit Coeure on Monday.
Such comments also helped lift German Bund futures
off Monday's eight-month low of 139.90. They were last 14 ticks
higher on the day at 141.17, still some two points below where
they stood before the Fed's announcement.
"We've had pretty supportive news this week and there's also
month-end buying," one trader said.
Spanish 10-year yields also fell, down 9 bps
at 4.72 percent, and Portuguese yields <PT10YT=TWEB fell by a
similar amount to 6.63 percent.