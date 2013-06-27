* ECB comments, U.S. GDP data support euro zone bonds
* Italian debt auction received well by the market
* Bund futures continue recovery from 8-month lows
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, June 27 Lower-rated euro zone bond
yields fell sharply on Thursday on prospects of prolonged
ultra-loose ECB monetary policy and doubts the Federal Reserve
could easily wind down its stimulus.
A smooth, albeit lacklustre, debt auction propelled Italian
bonds into the day's top three performers, lagging only the less
liquid Portuguese and Greek bonds.
Euro zone yields rose across the board last week after the
Fed announced plans to slow bond purchases. Its policy outlook
became less certain, however, after a downward revision to first
quarter U.S. growth on Wednesday.
With European Central Bank policymakers repeatedly saying
this week that withdrawing extraordinary easing measures was a
"distant" prospect, analysts expect peripheral debt to recover
further before the bank meets next week.
"There's a return in risk appetite after the data yesterday
showed a lagging GDP ... and going into the ECB meeting. The
Italian auction also went well and we've had people looking to
switch into Italy out of Spain," one trader said.
Ten-year Italian yields were 14 basis points
lower on the day at 4.57 percent, while equivalent Spanish
yields fell 10 bps to 4.71 percent.
The spread between the two hit the bottom of their 30 bps
range of the past four months at 10 bps this week, as
pre-positioning for the auction led to Italian underperformance.
Italy's 10-year spread over Germany narrowed to
285 bps, having hit its widest since mid-April at 307 bps on
Wednesday.
Italy sold 5 billion euros worth of five- and 10-year bonds,
meeting demand in line with this year's average, but paying the
highest borrowing costs since March.
"They sold the maximum intended amount, which is a good
thing, but ... bid/covers stayed largely unchanged. That's
perfectly understandable in the volatile market environment,"
said KBC rate strategist Mathias van der Jeugt.
"Overall it's job done and ... markets seem to be happy."
While markets focused on central bank policy outlooks,
European Union leaders agreed to force investors and wealthy
savers to share the costs of future bank failures.
However analysts are wary of cheering any EU-level agreement
made before the German elections in September.
"The headlines are very upbeat, but we see it as rather
worrying," Societe Generale rate strategist Ciaran O'Hagan said.
"If you read the statement it is all in conditional tense...
It's rather a series of aspirations than a detailed agreement
and it could all change."
Bund futures rose 42 ticks to 141.45, with recent
ECB comments supporting a recovery from Monday's eight-month
lows of 139.90. One trader said month-end buying also helped.