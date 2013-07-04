* ECB says rates could stay lower for extended period

* Portuguese yields fall but underperform

* Debt sustainability concerns to keep Portugal pressured

* Liquidity thin due to U.S. holiday

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, July 4 Euro zone government bond prices rallied across the board on Thursday after the European Central Bank signalled it could cut interest rates further to help the region's economy.

President Mario Draghi said the ECB expected its main interest rates to remain at current or lower levels for an extended period, in a shift from a policy of not pre-committing on monetary policy.

He spoke shortly after new Bank of England Governor Mark warned investors that they had moved too fast in pricing in a British interest rate hike. Market rates have shot up since the U.S. Federal Reserve introduced the idea of winding back the bond-buying it has used to pump cheap money into the world economy.

Portuguese yields also fell with other euro zone debt yields, though shorter-dated maturities underperformed in thin trade as investors fretted the country's political crisis could derail its exit from an international bailout.

"I don't think he (Draghi) could have been more dovish," one trader said. "It brings back into play the 'lower for longer' theme and with that potential yield grab in semi core and shorter-end peripherals, the likes of two-year Italy and Spain."

Italian and Spanish yields fell across all maturities led by two-year paper, with 10-year yields down 11 basis points at 4.42 percent and 4.63 percent respectively.

Lower-risk German yields also fell across the curve and euro zone interest rate futures rallied across the 2013-2015 strip, as traders priced in the prospects of lower official rates.

The ECB pledge of futher monetary easing could renew a hunt for yield in Italian and Spanish debt, as well as the higher-rated Belgian and Finnish markets in coming days, particularly in shorter-dated bonds, traders said.

While Draghi said Portugal was in "safe hands" under new Finance Minister Maria Luis de Albuquerque, he also said the ECB's rules governing its as yet untested bond-buying scheme were unchanged. This appears to leave Lisbon alone to resolve a political crisis that has seen its debt yields rocket this week.

Portuguese yields reversed an earlier rise across most maturities except for two-year yields which were flat at 5.77 percent, keeping the curve near its flattest level since March 2012.

The resignation of two ministers this week, triggering prospects of a new election being fought over continued budget austerity, pushed Portugal's 10-year sovereign yields above 8 percent on Wednesday, near the levels at which it was forced to seek the bailout two years ago.

The rise has been greater in shorter-dated bonds, suggesting investors are concerned about the country's ability to service its debt and, tentatively, about the potential losses to the private sector should Portugal have to restructure.

"They (investors) are worried about political risk in Portugal and a risk of a PSI-type event," another trader said, referring to the private sector involvement scheme that forced losses on holders of Greek debt last year.

The difference between 10- and 2-year bond yields in Portugal has fallen more than 100 basis points in two days.

Traditionally, longer-dated bonds offer a comfortably higher return than short-dated ones to compensate investors for the risk of holding an asset over a longer period of time.

"The outlook in Portugal is very clouded. What's interesting is that Italy and Spain have been relatively resilient," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets in Edinburgh.

Analysts expect demand from domestic investors and the potential protection offered by the ECB's strictly conditional bond-buying programme to insulate Italy and Spain for now. Portugal does not immediately qualify for the programme.