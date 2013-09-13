* Portuguese debt hammered after Eurogroup comments
* Bunds reverse losses after U.S. data
* Fed decision on whether to cut stimulus looming
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Sept 13 Portuguese yields spiked on
Friday after euro zone finance ministers postponed a more
detailed discussion on Lisbon's economic woes until November and
rejected its proposal for softer fiscal targets.
The head of the Eurogroup, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, said
Portugal should stick to the agreed 4 percent deficit goal for
next year after deputy Prime Minister Paulo Portas said on
Wednesday that it should be 4.5 percent of gross domestic
product.
Wrangling over the degree of austerity that Portugal should
implement nearly led to a government collapse earlier this year.
A detailed discussion about Portugal was postponed until
November, with markets eager to know how Europe thinks the end
of the country's bailout programme should be handled.
Investors fear that if Lisbon is not in a position to sell
debt regularly in the market after the end of its current
bailout, any new aid deal might entail a Greek-like debt
restructuring provision.
Fellow bailout recipient Ireland has already declared it
would ask the euro zone bailout fund for a 10 billion euro
credit line to ease its return to the markets.
Two-year Portuguese yields jumped 44 basis
points to 6.15 percent, while 10-year yields rose
16 bps to 7.44 percent. Shorter-term yields usually rise faster
than longer-term ones when investors see increased risks that
they may not be repaid in full.
"It's very sad ... it's the credit stress trade,"
Commerzbank rate strategist David Schnautz said. "The news from
the Eurogroup suggests that there's no clear commitment to deal
with the issue in a timely manner."
BUNDS RECOVER
German Bunds fell early in the session in line with U.S.
Treasuries on a media report that U.S. President Barack Obama
was close to nominating former Treasury Secretary Lawrence
Summers as the next Federal Reserve chief.
Japan's Nikkei newspaper, quoting unnamed sources, said in
its original Japanese version that Obama was "in the final
stages" and moving toward naming Summers. The English-language
version said the president "is set to" name Summers as early as
late next week. Asked about the story, a White House spokeswoman
said Obama had not made his decision about the Fed job.
Some investors expect a Summers-led Fed would adopt a more
hawkish monetary policy stance than under current incumbent Ben
Bernanke, who is close to starting to scale back the massive Fed
asset purchases he has shepherded.
Bunds later recouped their losses after data showed U.S.
retail sales rose less than expected in August while inflation
pressures remained benign.
"Throughout the day we've had speculation that Summers would
be nominated by Obama but since then the data we just had from
the U.S., the PPIs and the retail sales were borderline
disappointing," one trader said.
The Bund future closed 21 ticks higher on the day
at 137.99, having traded as low as 137.17 earlier. Cash 10-year
yields fell 2 bps to 1.92 percent.