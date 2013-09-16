LONDON, Sept 16 German Bunds rose on Monday
after Lawrence Summers, widely seen by financial markets as less
committed to ultra-loose monetary policy, withdrew from the race
to head the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Bunds tracked U.S. Treasuries higher as investors bet the
Fed would now take a more gradual approach to tightening policy
than it would have under Summers.
The other leading candidate, Fed deputy chief Janet Yellen,
is seen by markets as likely to more supportive of the central
bank's existing policy and less likely to scale bond purchases
back quicker.
Summers' decision comes just days before the Fed meets on
Tuesday and Wednesday to decide when and by how much to trim its
asset purchases from the current pace of $85 billion a month.
"Yellen presumably is now the favourite and that will set
the tone. She has always been viewed as a far more dovish choice
so that's the focus," a trader said.
The Bund future was last 49 ticks up at 138.48
compared with 137.99 at Friday's settlement.