* Summers seen more hawkish than new frontrunner Yellen
* Bunds track Treasuries up, other euro zone bonds follow
* Portuguese bonds lag as bailout review gets underway
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Sept 16 Euro zone bond prices mostly
rose on Monday after Lawrence Summers, widely seen by financial
markets as less committed to ultra-loose monetary policy,
withdrew from the race to head the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Top-rated Bunds led the charge, tracking U.S. Treasuries as
investors bet Summers' withdrawal eased the risk of a Fed
leadership that would rein in its programme of support for the
economy faster next year than currently expected.
The other leading candidate to head the central bank, Fed
deputy chief Janet Yellen, is seen by markets as likely to be
more supportive of existing policy and less likely to scale bond
purchases back quickly and raise rates.
Summers' decision comes just before the Fed meets this week
to decide when and by how much to trim its asset purchases from
the current pace of $85 billion a month.
"The timing of Summers' withdrawal took markets by surprise
and and the rally in Treasuries has given a boost to Bunds and
gilts," said RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic.
"That clearly makes Janet Yellen front runner for new Fed
chairman. She is known as a key supporter of QE and the market
is taking the view that interest rates will be kept lower for
longer."
The Bund future was last 40 ticks up at 138.39 with
German 10-year yields down 3.5 basis points lower
at 1.89 percent.
U.S. Treasuries outpaced their German counterparts,
squeezing the 10-year T-note yield premium over Bunds by 5 bps
to 87 bps.
German 10-year yields have pulled further away from a
1-1/2-year high of 2.059 percent hit on Sept. 6, as mixed U.S.
economic data clouded the outlook on how fast the Fed would
scale back its monetary stimulus.
PORTUGAL LAGS
Some in the market saw limited gains for top-rated bonds
before the bank's decision on Wednesday.
"We continue to see support for the Bund with yields above 2
percent, while yields below 1.9 percent appear expensive amidst
the tapering (of bond-buying) anxiety," Commerzbank strategists
said in a note.
"We prefer to keep duration exposure limited as Wednesday's
FOMC decision looks set to produce knee-jerk volatility."
At the other end of the credit spectrum, Italian 10-year
yields were down 3 basis points at 4.54 percent
and Spanish equivalents were 1 bps lower at 4.48 percent, with
gains in the latter capped before debt sales later in the week.
Portuguese bonds bucked the trend as investors fretted about
Lisbon's relationship with its international backers after the
head of the group of euro zone finance ministers rejected any
softening of the fiscal targets in its bailout deal.
Yields on its 10-year bonds edged up 4 bps to
7.49 percent, extending Friday's rise. Wrangling over the degree
of austerity that Portugal should implement almost led to a
government collapse in July triggered by new Deputy Prime
Minister Paulo Portas.
Portas said last week he wanted to see an easing of budget
deficit goals and for the first time will oversee talks with
European Union and International Monetary Fund officials, who
start a review of the bailout on Monday.