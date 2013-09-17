By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Sept 17 Italian bond yields edged lower
on Tuesday after political sources said former premier Silvio
Berlusconi was likely to step back from moves to bring down the
government.
Italian 10-year bonds traded nearly on a par with their
Spanish equivalents after underperforming last week on threats
by Berlusconi allies to pull out of the government if he is
expelled from Senate following his tax fraud conviction.
Berlusconi is expected to state his support for the
government in a video message on Tuesday.
Investors' reluctance to make major shifts in positioning
before a two-day Federal Reserve meeting at which the U.S.
central bank is set to start withdrawing its massive monetary
stimulus is likely to limit the fall in yields, however.
With a Senate committee expected to vote on Wednesday to
reject attempts to prevent Berlusconi's ejection from
parliament, some political uncertainty also lingers.
"For a very short-term you can see a positive reaction in
the market but I would wait," KBC rate strategist Mathias van
der Jeugt said. "Everybody knows he (Berlusconi) can flip-flop
with his statements."
Italian 10-year yields fell 3.7 basis points
on the day to 4.435 percent. The equivalent Spanish yields
were 1 bps lower at 4.42 percent.
Safe-haven Bunds fell after data showed the ZEW German
economic sentiment survey for September rose to 49.6 from 42.0
in August, significantly above the 46.0 consensus forecast.
Bund futures were last 19 ticks lower on the day at
138.31, having traded as low as 138.17 just after the ZEW
release. Cash 10-year yields rose 2.5 basis points
to 1.903 percent.
Analysts said the ZEW surprise would have had a stronger
impact on Bunds had it not been for investors' reluctance to
alter their asset allocations before the Fed meeting.
Reuters' latest polling of analysts has predicted the
Federal Reserve will cut back its $85 billion of monthly asset
purchases by $10 billion on Wednesday, less than the $15 billion
cut foreseen in an August survey.
Bar any knee-jerk reaction immediately after the meeting,
some traders said global bond yields are likely to keep rising
as the move marks the beginning of the end for the ultra-easy
monetary policy employed by many central banks since 2008.
"The market is fairly short Bunds, (U.S.) Treasuries and
(UK) gilts going into the meeting, but positioning is not
excessive," one trader said. "The only thing that will make the
market rally will be no tapering at all."
At the other end of the credit spectrum, junk-rated
Portuguese bonds were stable after taking a hammering last week
due to concerns over Lisbon's relationship with its
international creditors.
The head of the Eurogroup of finance ministers, Jeroen
Dijsselbloem, has rejected Portuguese calls for a softening of
the fiscal targets in its bailout deal. A mission of the
European Union and the International Monetary Fund is in Lisbon
reviewing its progress in meeting the terms of their loans.
"They will probably say at the end that Portugal has been
making efforts in implementing reforms, but further steps are
required," BNP Paribas rate strategist Patrick Jacq said.
"I don't think Portuguese bonds are going to recover too
much in the near term."
Ten-year Portuguese yields were up 2 bps at
7.33 percent, about a full point higher than a month ago.