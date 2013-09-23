DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to May 31
LONDON, Sept 23 German Bund futures rose at the open on Monday with investors seeing little change in German policy towards the euro zone after German Chancellor Angela Merkel won a third term.
Bund gains were, however, seen limited ahead of euro zone manufacturing data later in the day.
On Sunday, Angela Merkel won a landslide personal victory in Germany's election, although her conservatives appeared just short of the votes needed to rule on their own and may have to convince leftist rivals to join a coalition government.
"Merkel won in line with expectations the focus is now on the shape of the coalition. I presume there's going to be a grand coalition with SPD. It seems there will be more of the same (policies)," a trader said.
At 0603 GMT, the Bund future was 10 ticks up at 138.42 compared with 138.32 at Friday's close.
