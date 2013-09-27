* Premier Enrico Etta to meet president on political crisis
* Italy borrowing costs likely to rise at debt sale
* Italy 10-year yields inch back above Spanish equivalents
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Sept 27 Italian debt yields rose further
above German Bunds on Friday, extending the previous day's rise
on concerns over the survival of the country's ruling coalition
ahead of a big bond sale.
Italian bonds have come under fresh pressure since Silvio
Berlusconi's centre-right party renewed threats to pull out of
the coalition if the former premier is ejected from parliament
in a Senate committee vote due next week.
Prime Minister Enrico Letta is expected to meet President
Giorgio Napolitano on Friday to discuss the crisis, which has
loomed ever closer since Berlusconi was convicted of tax fraud
last month.
The country's fractious government will also try to work out
how to avert a planned rise in sales tax while reining in a
budget deficit which is overshooting European Union limits.
Berlusconi's party has threatened to walk out if the tax goes
into effect. [ID:nL5N0HM37V}
The premium investors charge Italy to borrow over 10 years
above German benchmarks was 3 basis points up on the day at 259
bps, its highest in over a week. Italian 10-year yields
were 3 basis points up at 4.37 percent with
Spanish equivalents also up 2 bps at 4.36.
"Overnight developments increased the risk that the
coalition government could break up, increasing the chances that
another election might be possible," RIA Capital Markets
strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.
"Supply should go OK but political worries will weigh on
Italian bonds. Against this backdrop it's difficult to see
Italian bonds making much headway against Germany and Spain."
SUPPLY TO GO OK
While borrowing costs for Italy are likely to edge up at
Friday's sale of up to six billion euros of five and 10-year
bonds, this week's price falls are expected to draw investor
demand, particularly from domestic buyers.
"We expect decent take-up overall as pre-auction concessions
should offset the recent headline noise," Commerzbank
strategists said, noting a 10 basis point spike on Thurdsday in
the December 2018 and March 2024 paper.
"The underperformance versus Spanish government bonds also
picked up momentum again, which could attract relative value
interest in addition to the typical domestic support," they said
in a note.
Spanish yields fell below Italy's for the first time in 18
months earlier in September but Italian bonds had clawed back
ground over the past week after Berlusconi seemed to step back
from threats to topple the government. The flareup of political
turmoil is seen driving Italian yields further above Spanish
ones in coming days.
Other euro zone debt held largely steady, with German Bund
futures last 7 ticks lower at 139.80 and cash 10-year
yields 0.7 bps up at 1.78 percent.
A potential U.S. government shutdown on Oct. 1 should budget
negotiations in Washington reach an impasse underpinned
safe-haven Bunds but investors were refraining from extending
positions ahead of a European Central Bank policy meeting and
U.S. non-farm payrolls report next week, strategists and traders
said.