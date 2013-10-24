* Periphery yields edge up on weak euro zone PMIs
* Bund futures hit two-month highs after U.S. PMIs
* Some in the market speculate about further ECB easing
By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Oct 24 Spanish and Italian bond yields
bounced off five-month lows on Thursday after surveys showed
growth in euro zone business activity unexpectedly eased,
suggesting the economic recovery may be losing momentum.
German Bunds futures weathered the euro zone data but were
briefly pushed to their highest in over two months by weaker
than expected U.S. manufacturing growth figures, which supported
expectations the Federal Reserve would delay trimming its
bond-buying stimulus at least until early next year.
The pace of growth in the euro zone's dominant service
sector eased sharply, with the purchasing managers' index (PMI)
falling to 50.9 in October from 52.2 in September. It had been
expected to nudge up to 52.4 and was below all forecasts in a
Reuters poll of 33 economists.
An index measuring new business slumped to 50.2 from
September's 27-month high of 51.7.
Anything above the 50 mark indicates growth.
These numbers contrasted with flash Markit/HSBC PMI numbers
for China, the world's second-biggest economy, which rose to a
seven-month high in September.
Italian 10-year yields were last up 3 basis
points at 4.15 percent, having hit their lowest since early June
at 4.085 percent on Wednesday, according to Reuters data. They
rose as high as 4.18 immediately after the euro zone PMIs.
Equivalent Spanish yields were 1 bp higher at
4.15 percent, having hit their lowest since May at 4.107 percent
minutes after the market opened.
Traders said some investors used the PMI data as an
opportunity to book profits on the recent rally in lower-rated
debt but returned to those markets later in the session given
that most other recent euro zone data have been positive.
"Today's PMIs do raise a question mark over the recovery,
but only a small one. It's too early to get too concerned,"
Investec chief economist Philip Shaw said.
ECB WATCH
Speculation of further monetary easing by the European
Central Bank, which was fostered by the weak PMIs, also
supported peripheral debt.
At 1.1 percent in September, inflation has fallen way below
the ECB's close-to-2-percent target and with the euro
hitting its highest in two years versus the dollar on Thursday,
threatening to choke export growth, that could give the ECB
extra reasons to ease policy.
But some analysts still have doubts the ECB is going to cut
rates further or inject more liquidity, and say the stronger
euro may have a negative impact on those bonds.
"The ECB has said repeatedly that they never use the
currency as a medium-term objective," said Gianluca Ziglio,
executive fixed income director at Sunrise Brokers. "The strong
euro could be problematic for countries like Italy."
Returning to sustainable growth is key for reducing overall
indebtedness in peripheral countries.
Bund futures briefly hit their highest since
mid-August at 141.22 after surveys showed U.S. manufacturing
grew at its slowest pace in a year this month and factory output
contracted for the first time since late 2009.
They closed only 1 tick higher at 140.87, however.
"The numbers were weak, but not a game changer or picture
changer by any means. Delayed (Fed bond-buying) tapering is so
much in the market now," said David Keeble, global head of fixed
income strategy at Credit Agricole.
"These are good selling levels."