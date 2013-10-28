* Bund futures ease as equities rally
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Oct 28 German Bund futures slipped on
Monday as solid earnings lifted stocks but losses were tempered
by expectations the Federal Reserve will maintain the size of
its bond purchases at a policy meeting this week.
Bunds hit two-month highs last week after below-forecast
German sentiment and euro zone manufacturing and service sector
surveys raised concern about the bloc's recovery.
Focus this week is on the Fed's two-day meeting starting on
Tuesday. Analysts widely expected the Fed will not begin
trimming its bond purchases until early next year to lessen the
economic impact of a two-week government shutdown.
U.S. economic reports this week, delayed by the shutdown,
are expected to support the view that the Fed needs to maintain
stimulus to support a recovery that has slowed in recent weeks.
This has helped both safe-haven bonds and riskier assets
such as shares. Europe and Asian stocks rose on Monday.
"Bunds have ticked down a little bit after Asian equity
markets ticked higher but they still look pretty well
underpinned," said Nick Stamenkovic, a strategist at RIA Capital
Markets.
"Any strong data this week will be shrugged off by the
market and any data that's weak will reinforce the market view
that the Fed is not going to taper until next year."
The Bund future was 6 ticks lower at 141.00, off a
two-month peak of 141.22 hit last week, while German 10-year
yields were 0.7 basis points up at 1.76 percent.
Among lower-rated euro zone bonds, Italian 10-year yields
were 1.1 bps up at 4.23 percent before sales this
week of 9 billon euros of conventional and inflation-linked
debt. Equivalent Spanish yields were flat at 4.15 percent.