* Spanish yields fall, Fed outlook underpins riskier assets
* Bund rally pauses as equities rally
* Bunds still within sight of 2-month highs hit last week
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Oct 28 Spanish yields fell on Monday as
expectations the Federal Reserve will keep its monetary stimulus
at current levels at a policy meeting this week supported demand
for riskier assets.
Spanish bonds outpaced Italian paper, which were hobbled by
the prospect of up to 9 billion euros of debt sales this week.
Spain clawed back ground lost last week after below-forecast
German sentiment and euro zone business sector surveys raised
concern about the bloc's recovery.
Last week's modest rise in yields lured back investors
encouraged by the prospect that the Fed will not begin trimming
its bond purchases until early next year to lessen the economic
impact of a two-week government shutdown, analysts said.
U.S. economic reports this week, delayed by the shutdown,
are expected to support the view that the Fed needs to maintain
stimulus to support a recovery that has slowed in recent weeks.
"Investors seem to be scaling back into peripherals because
the market is confident that the Fed will remain with its foot
on the stimulus pedal," said Felix Herrmann, market strategist
at DZ Bank in Frankfurt.
Spanish 10-year yields were last 4 basis
points down on the day at 4.11 percent while equivalent Italian
yields were steady at 4.21 percent as the market
absorbed a sale of 3 billion euros of zero-coupon and
inflation-linked debt which met healthy demand.
Rome plans to sell on Wednesday a further 6 billion euros of
conventional bonds. Many in the market expect the sale to go
well, supported by 24 billion euros in redemption flows.
Investors largely shrugged off political tensions in Italy,
buoyed by expectations central banks, including the European
Central Bank, would maintain ultra-easy monetary policies.
A looming Senate vote over whether to expel former prime
minister Silvio Berlusconi from parliament and rifts shaking his
centre-right party are exacerbating tensions for the fragile
left-right coalition government.
German Bund futures rose four ticks to 141.06,
having hit a two-month peak of 141.22 last week. German 10-year
yields were steady at 1.75 percent.
Some market participants said the yields could move lower if
U.S. data this week undershoots expectations.
"Any strong data this week will be shrugged off by the
market and any data that's weak will reinforce the market view
that the Fed is not going to taper until next year," said Nick
Stamenkovic, a strategist at RIA Capital Markets.