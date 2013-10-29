LONDON Oct 29 German Bund futures held near
two-month highs on Tuesday as investors expected the Federal
Reserve to keep its current level of monetary policy easing
until early next year.
The Fed will start a two-day policy meeting later on
Tuesday, the first since a 16-day U.S. government shutdown
caused by political fighting over the budget earlier this month.
The shutdown is expected to weigh on the U.S. economic
recovery and traders now expect the Fed to keep its bond-buying
stimulus going until at least March, supporting Treasuries and
Bunds, their top-rated peer. Many had earlier expected it to
start trimming the massive programme in December.
Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank in
Utrecht, said any mention of political uncertainty in the Fed's
statement would be enough to cement the current market
expectations.
"We would expect them to signal that they are on hold, that
they are not going to taper in the near term, but it's unlikely
they will say that explicitly," de Groot said.
"But given the political uncertainties, the impact of the
shutdown, the fact that the economy was slowing even before the
shutdown, they will have to send a dovish signal."
Bund futures were flat at 141.15, keeping a
two-month high of 141.23 hit on Monday in sight. Cash 10-year
German yields were unchanged at 1.75 percent.
Some traders said the upcoming supply of triple-A rated debt
was holding Bunds from climbing further. The U.S. will sell $35
billion of five-year notes on Tuesday and $29 billion of
seven-year notes on Wednesday.
Finland will offer up to 1.5 billion euros of 2018 and 2042
bonds on Tuesday, while Germany will auction up to 4 billion
euros of 10-year debt on Wednesday.
Other euro zone debt was also little changed.