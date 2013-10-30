LONDON Oct 30 German Bund futures rose to
two-month highs on Wednesday as investors counted on the U.S.
Federal Reserve keeping monetary policy unchanged when it winds
up its meeting later in the day.
Financial markets have rallied over the past week on bets
the Fed will probably maintain its current pace of bond-buying
in a bid to prop up an economy damaged by this month's
government shutdown in Washington.
Mixed U.S. economic data so far has persuaded many in the
market that the Fed will keep to its $85 billion a month bond
purchases until at least early next year.
"It looks unlikely that the Fed will back off the tapering
plan completely," said Rainer Guntermann, a strategist at
Commerzbank, "But any hint that they are pedaling back and that
the fiscal uncertainty could have a much more lasting impact on
economic activity would be a dovish statement.
"A lot of this postponed tapering should be priced in
already ... so we wouldn't be surprised to see at some point and
possibly as well as tonight as we get into the FOMC a bit of
profit-taking."
The Bund future was last 22 ticks up on the day at
141.49, its highest since August, while German 10-year yields
were 1.6 basis points down at 1.72 percent.
Given the positive market backdrop, an upcoming German sale
of up to 4 billion euros of 10-year Bunds should meet solid
demand.
Euro zone bonds across the credit spectrum have also been
supported by market speculation that the European Central Bank
will ease monetary policy further to support a fragile recovery
threatened by a strong euro and curb a rise in money market
rates as excess liquidity in the euro system dwindles.
Spanish yields were last 2 basis points lower at 4.03
percent with Italian equivalents 3 bps down at
4.12 percent before a sale of up to 6 billion
euros of 5- and 10-year bonds in Rome that was seen faring well.
Spain has been outperforming Italy in recent days with
investors encouraged by data showing the Iberian country escaped
a two-year recession in the third quarter thanks to strong
exports.
Barclays strategists say Spanish yields could trade 20 to 30
bps below Italian equivalents in coming days, saying Spain's
economic prospects in coming months looked more positive, with
Madrid well ahead of Rome with structural reforms.
But they said this outperformance was likely to peter out in
coming months as Italy still benefits from a more liquid debt
market which made it the portfolio choice for foreign investors.