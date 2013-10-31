LONDON Oct 31 German Bund futures retreated
from two-month highs on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve
curbed expectations of steady monetary stimulus into next year.
The Fed kept its $85 billion-a-month asset purchase plan
intact on Wednesday, acknowledging the impact that a recent
standoff over the U.S. budget would have on the economy in the
fourth quarter and the fact that a recovery in the housing
market had slowed.
But the central bank did not sound as alarmed about the U.S.
recovery as many had expected, removing a reference to tighter
financial conditions from its statement.
Bund futures were 30 ticks lower at 141.55, having
hit a two-month high of 141.90 on Wednesday.
"With the Fed failing to live up to very dovish
expectations, bullish momentum should have run its course - we
stick to tactical shorts in the Bund future," Commerzbank rate
strategist Benjamin Schroeder said in a note.
Market participants will closely watch euro zone inflation
data for October later in the day after an unexpected slowdown
in German inflation on Wednesday.
Slower inflation would increase pressure on the European
Central Bank to ease monetary policy further.
"The Fed's statement leaves the door open for a further move
higher in yields in the near term, though more weak inflation
numbers from the euro zone today should limit the upside
potential for German yields," said Jan von Gerich, chief fixed
income analyst at Nordea in Helsinki.
Euro zone inflation was 1.1 percent in September, way below
the ECB's close-to-2-percent target.