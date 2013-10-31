* Bund yields edge up on "not so dovish" Fed statement
* Investors continue to expect ultra-easy Fed, ECB policy
* Nowotny says ECB will provide more liquidity
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Oct 31 German bond yields rose on
Thursday after the Federal Reserve sounded less alarmed about
the U.S. economy than many investors had expected, just about
keeping open the door to the possibility of trimming monetary
stimulus this year.
Citibank shortened its odds of a cut in December in the Fed
bond-buying that has propped up top-rated global bond prices
this year, but most analysts are still firmly convinced it will
not move before March next year.
The rise in yields was swiftly capped by lower-than-expected
French and German consumer spending data and expectations that
the European Central Bank would act to bulk up banking sector
liquidity if need be.
The Fed kept its $85 billion-a-month asset purchase plan
intact on Wednesday, acknowledging the negative impact that a
recent standoff over the U.S. budget would have on the economy
and the fact that a recovery in the housing market had slowed.
But the central bank removed a reference to tighter
financial conditions from its statement, suggesting greater
comfort with the current level of market rates.
German 10-year Bund yields rose 2 basis points
to 1.71 percent, tracking an overnight move higher in U.S.
T-note yields, their top-rated peers. Bund futures
fell 20 ticks to 141.65, having hit a two-month high of
141.90 on Wednesday.
"(The Fed statement) was still dovish, but maybe not as
dovish as the market was positioned for," said Patrick Jack,
rate strategist at BNP Paribas in Paris.
"It probably sets a 2.50 percent floor (on yields) in
Treasuries and a 1.70 percent floor in Bunds."
Commerzbank rate strategists recommended short positions in
Bunds for the day, even though they still expected the Fed to
keep the current pace of stimulus until March next year.
Sanjay Joshi, head of fixed income at London and Capital
expected the Fed to move in April.
"I didn't see any big change of tone in the statement. It
was still very dovish and we still expect tapering to occur
sometimes in April ... But views in the market are very
dispersed - some are going for December," Joshi said.
He added the dispersion of views regarding the Fed outlook
could make longer-dated bonds more data sensitive and volatile,
so he cut the overall duration of his bond portfolio.
ECB'S TURN
Bund losses were limited by speculation that the European
Central Bank, which meets next week, might do a better job than
the Fed in meeting market expectations in terms of "dovishness".
Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said the ECB will
provide more liquidity to banks by the time the cheap three-year
crisis loans offered in late 2011 and early 2012 expire. He
declined to specify how and when exactly.
The euro fell against the dollar on his comments, breaking
below $1.37 early on Thursday before the Bund market opened.
Below-forecast German retail sales data and French consumer
spending on Thursday also supported expectations of further ECB
easing.
October euro zone inflation data is out at 1000 GMT and may
fall further below the ECB's roughly 2 percent target after an
unexpected slowdown in German price growth on Wednesday.
Inflation in the euro zone was 1.1 percent in September.
"The Fed's statement leaves the door open for a further move
higher in yields in the near term, though more weak inflation
numbers from the euro zone today should limit the upside
potential for German yields," said Jan von Gerich, chief fixed
income analyst at Nordea in Helsinki.