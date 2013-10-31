* Euro zone inflation falls way below ECB target
* Fed statement "not as dovish" as markets expected
* Nowotny says ECB will provide more liquidity
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Oct 31 Euro zone government bonds firmed
on Thursday after inflation unexpectedly slowed in October,
increasing chances that the European Central Bank could ease
monetary policy further.
Data showing inflation fell to a four-year low of 0.7
percent, way under the ECB's target of just below 2 percent,
mostly reversing an early dip in bond prices caused by the
Federal Reserve being less alarmed than anticipated about the
U.S. economy in its post-meeting statement.
Investors had expected inflation to steady at 1.1 percent
and some analysts said the surprise drop raised the likelihood
that the ECB would at least flag a rate cut or further liquidity
injections at its meeting next Thursday.
Euro zone interest rate futures rose across the 2014-2016
curve , pushing their rates lower while other short-term
money market rates also fell.
"This very low figure is a bit of a game changer for the ECB
and investors because nobody was expecting it to be this low so
(monetary policy easing) expectations have increased," said
Cyril Regnat, a strategist at Natixis in Paris.
"We don't expect them to act next week but the ECB needs to
be more dovish (than at the October meeting) because price
stability is the ECB's sole mandate and when inflation is so low
the credibility of the ECB is now on the frontline."
The central bank has not sent any clear signals of imminent
easing since its last meeting last month and it remains unclear
whether it will cut interest rates further or give banks a new
round of cheap long-term loans.
Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny earlier said the ECB
will provide more liquidity to banks by the time the cheap
three-year crisis loans offered in late 2011 and early 2012
expire, but he declined to specify how and when.
Bund futures settled up 15 ticks on the day at
142.00, having hit their highest since Aug. 12 at 142.32 after
the inflation data.
Cash 10-year Bund yields, the region's
benchmark, fell 1.3 basis points to 1.68 percent while 2-year
yields - which are sensitive to shifts in interest rate
expectations - 4 bps down at 0.12 percent, lowest since Aug. 1.
Other data on Thursday including below-forecast German
retail sales and French consumer spending and record high euro
zone unemployment also supported expectations of further ECB
easing.
Those prospects lifted lower-rated debt as well, with
Spanish 10-year yields falling to their lowest
since May 3 at 3.99 percent and equivalent Italian yields
dropping 6 bps to 4.12 percent.
FED MOVE
The euro zone data outweighed the impact of the statement
the Fed gave on Wednesday at the end of its two-day meeting and
surprisingly strong data on U.S. Midwest business activity on
Thursday which reduced some pessimism that fourth quarter growth
in the world's biggest economy would be sub-par.
The Fed kept its $85 billion-a-month asset purchase plan
intact, acknowledging the negative impact that a recent
stand-off over the U.S. budget would have on the economy and the
fact that a recovery in the housing market had slowed.
But it removed a reference to tighter financial conditions
from its statement, suggesting greater comfort with the current
level of market rates.
Sanjay Joshi, head of fixed income at London and Capital,
said he still expected the Fed to hold off from trimming
stimulus until April. "But views in the market are very
dispersed - some are going for December," he said.
He added the mix of views could make longer-dated bonds more
data sensitive and volatile, so he cut the overall duration of
his bond portfolio.