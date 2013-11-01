LONDON Nov 1 Euro zone bonds edged higher on
Friday, extending this week's rise after data showing a
surprisingly sharp slowdown in euro zone inflation bolstered
bets the European Central Bank could ease monetary policy
further.
The October inflation numbers, which were way below the
ECB's target of just below 2 percent, offset the impact of
forecast-beating U.S. data and a Federal Reserve statement on
Wednesday that was perceived to be less dovish than anticipated.
Bund futures rose to their highest level in two months after
the report which with a strong euro are seen putting pressure on
the ECB to at least signal a rate cut or new liquidity
injections at its meeting next week.
But many in the market expect the ECB to hold fire until
December when it will have updated medium-term inflation and
growth forecasts.
"The inflation reading yesterday supports the maintenance of
low rates, steeper (bond yield) curves ... which will all put
pressure on the ECB," said Padhraic Garvey, head of investment
grade debt strategy at ING in Amsterdam.
Spanish 10-year and Italian 10-year yields were down 2 basis
points at 4.02 and 4.11 percent
respectively.
In core euro zone bonds, German two-year yields
, the most sensitive to shifts in monetary policy
expectations, were 2 basis points down at 0.11 percent, their
lowest since Aug. 1, steepening the 2- to 10-year yield curve by
3 bps to 158 bps. Bund futures were steady at 142.00,
having hit a two-month peak of 142.32 on Thursday.
The market was expected to stay supported going into the ECB
meeting next Thursday, though the bank has not sent any official
signals of imminent easing since its last meeting last month. It
also remains unclear whether it would choose to cut rates or
prefer to give banks another dose of cheap long-term loans.
Societe Generale strategists say they expect the central
bank to cut interest rates to a record low 0.25 percent from the
current 0.50 percent in December.
"From the ECB perspective, a key rate cut would weigh
on the euro/dollar near term and help anchor inflation
expectations that otherwise could drop sharply," they said in a
note.
"However, it is doubtful that a rate cut alone would have a
lasting effect on the euro exchange rate and an LTRO (programme
of cheap loans) would probably have a bigger effect."